Virginia Football Hosting Stanford Receiver Transfer Emmett Mosley V
Though the spring transfer portal window won't open for another week and a half, Virginia football is hosting a high-priority transfer portal target in the midst of spring practices. Stanford wide receiver transfer Emmett Mosley V, who set the Stanford program records for most receptions and receiving touchdowns by a true freshman this past season, was seen at the UVA football spring practice on Monday afternoon (April 7).
A 6'2", 205-pound receiver and former four-star recruit from Chicago, Illinois, Mosley entered the transfer portal last week following the firing of Stanford head coach Troy Taylor back in March. With general manager Andrew Luck the driving force behind the coaching change, Stanford replaced Taylor with former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, who will serve as the program's interim head coach for next season. But even with that move, the Cardinal have lost a few players to the transfer portal, with Mosley perhaps being the most significant portal entry.
Mosley had a very promising true freshman campaign in 2024, totaling 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns and averaging 10.9 yards per catch and 58.3 receiving yards per game. In his collegiate debut on the road at Clemson, Mosley hauled in seven passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. His best game came against then-No. 22-ranked Louisville on November 16th, as Mosley went off for 13 receptions for 168 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cardinal to a big 38-35 victory.
Mosley was deservedly named both the ACC Receiver of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week after that outstanding performance against Louisville. He became the first true freshman in Stanford program history to have 13 receptions and three touchdowns in a game.
Mosley demolished the Stanford program records for most receptions and receiving touchdowns by a true freshman and his 525 receiving yards were the most by a true freshman since Richard Sherman, who had 581 receiving yards in 2006. He finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards and was tied for first on the team in touchdown catches.
Virginia lost its leading receiver from a season ago in Malachi Fields, who transferred to Notre Dame, as well as Chris Tyree, Jaden Gibson, and JR Wilson. The Cavaliers are bringing back Trell Harris, who had a strong start to the season before going down with an injury that caused him to miss eight games, as well as Suderian Harrison, Kameron Courtney, Andre Greene Jr. and Eli Wood. UVA went to work in the transfer portal and secured three wide receiver additions in Purdue's Jahmal Edrine, James Madison's Cam Ross, and Notre Dame's Jayden Thomas.
With that said, Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers would certainly welcome a playmaker like Emmett Mosley V, who is bursting with potential after his superb freshman season at Stanford. Securing a commitment from Mosley would not only bolster the weapons at the disposal of UVA's new quarterback Chandler Morris this season, but it would also give the Cavaliers a high-quality pass catcher for the future as Mosley has three years of eligibility remaining.