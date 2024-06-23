Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Lands Commitments From Two Class of 2025 Recruits

UVA football picked up commitments from class of 2025 recruits Davin Chandler and Montino Williams on Sunday

Matt Newton

Sunday was hardly a day of rest for the Virginia football program, which landed commitments from two priority recruiting targets in the class of 2025 in the span of an hour. Defensive backs Davin Chandler (MD) and Montino Williams Jr. (VA) both announced their commitments to UVA on Sunday afternoon, giving the Cavaliers 14 total pledges from the class of 2025.

A 6'2", 180-pound safety out of Stephen Decatur High School in Berlin, Maryland, Davin Chandler committed to the Cavaliers following an official visit to UVA this past weekend. The three-star defensive back, who is ranked the No. 54 safety in the class of 2025 and the No. 19 overall prospect from the state of Maryland by 247Sports, chose Virginia over more than 15 offers from the likes of West Virginia, Boston College, South Florida, Army, Air Force, East Carolina, Temple, and Old Dominion.

Chandler, who plays both ways for Stephen Decatur, was named All-Conference as a defensive back, wide receiver, and punt returner. Watch Davin Chandler's junior season football highlights below:

A 6'3", 207-pound cornerback from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield, Virginia, Montino Williams Jr. came to UVA on an official visit this weekend and chose the Cavaliers over more than 10 offers from Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Coastal Carolina, JMU, Old Dominion, Temple and East Carolina. Williams is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and he becomes the fifth Virginia native to commit to UVA in this recruiting class, joining Xay Davis (Richmond, VA), Isaiah Robinson (Richmond, VA), Christopher Spence (Virginia Beach, VA), and Matoaca teammate Dillon Newton-Short (Chesterfield, VA).

In addition to being a standout defensive back, tallying four interceptions, 36 solo tackles and five pass breakups last season, Williams was also a productive playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, racking up 941 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns on 117 carries and recording 22 catches for 375 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Click here to watch some highlights from Montino Williams' junior football season.

Both Montino Williams Jr. and Davin Chandler mentioned being impressed with UVA football's brand new football operations center, which opened earlier this month. The Hardie Football Operations Center is evidently already paying dividends for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers on the recruiting trail.

Virginia football now has 14 verbal commits in its 2025 recruiting class:

  • ATH Isaiah Robinson (Richmond, VA)
  • QB Cole Geer (Deerfield, MA)
  • OT Jon Adair (Nashville, TN)
  • OL Grayson Reid (Washington, DC)
  • CB Christopher Spence (Virginia Beach, VA)
  • TE Justin Zames (Tampa, FL)
  • LB Isaiah Reese (Exeter, NH)
  • TE Willem Thurber (Deerfield, MA)
  • S Justin Rowe (Asheville, NC)
  • RB Xay Davis (Richmond, VA)
  • QB Bjorn Jurgensen (Orlando, FL)
  • WR Dillon Newton-Short (Chesterfield, VA)
  • S Davin Chandler (Berlin, MD)
  • CB Montino Williams Jr. (Chesterfield, VA)
