Virginia Football Opens as Big Underdog at Notre Dame in Week 12

The Virginia Cavaliers opened as more than three-touchdown underdogs in their week 12 road game at the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Saturday at 3:30pm (NBC). UVA snapped a three-game losing streak with a big ranked win at Pittsburgh this past weekend and now sits just one game away from reaching bowl eligibility at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play. Notre Dame, on the other hand, is now 801 overall and has rattled off seven consecutive victories since that shocking 16-14 loss to Northern Illinois in week 2, winning those seven games by an average of more than 33 points per game.
Each of the major sportsbooks have Notre Dame favored to win by at least three touchdowns, with the spread ranging from 22.5 to 23.0 points in favor of the Fighting Irish. Caesars and Bet365 have Notre Dame favored by 23.0 points, while FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM have the spread favoring the Irish to win by 22.5 points. The over/under is currently set at 50.5 points according to each sportsbook.
See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Notre Dame according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Notre Dame -22.5
ND -2300
50.5
Notre Dame -23.0
ND -1667
50.5
Notre Dame -23.0
ND -1700
50.5
Notre Dame -22.5
ND -1800
50.5
Notre Dame -22.5
ND -2000
50.5
Virginia is 5-4 overall and 3-3 in ACC play so far this season, but the Cavaliers are 6-2-1 against the spread. UVA has covered in five of its last six games, including a straight-up victory last weekend when the Hoos were 7.5-point underdogs on the road at Pittsburgh. Virginia has failed to cover only twice - at home against Maryland in week 3 and at home against North Carolina in week 9. The one push came in week 2, when the Cavaliers matched the one-point spread in their 31-30 victory at Wake Forest. The under has hit in six of UVA's nine games this season and four of the last five.
Notre Dame is 8-1 overall and 7-2 against the spread. The Irish failed to cover the spread in their week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, their only defeat of the season, and then just barely failed to cover a 27-point spread in their 28-3 victory over Miami (Ohio) in week 4. Since then, Notre Dame has covered in each of the last five games. The over has hit in five of Notre Dame's nine games and four of the last five.
Virginia (5-4) and is set to take on No. 10 Notre Dame (8-1) on Saturday, November 16th in South Bend, Indiana. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30pm ET and the game will be televised on NBC.
