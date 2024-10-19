Virginia Football Overpowered by No. 10 Clemson 48-31
Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC) was handed its second straight ACC loss of the 2024 season, suffering a 48-31 defeat to Clemson (6-1, 5-0 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Cavaliers led 10-3 early in the second quarter before the Clemson offense came alive, scoring 35 straight points to bury any chance of Virginia leaving Death Valley with a victory.
Virginia punted on its opening possession after running the ball three times and being stifled by the Tigers defense on a 3rd and two. Clemson then efficiently drove down the field for a field goal before the Cavaliers produced a drive that resulted in a field goal despite driving down to the Clemson five-yard line, showing that the Virginia red zone woes have yet to be resolved.
The field goal kicked by Will Bettridge was on a fourth and one, showing a possible change in heart for Tony Elliott compared to fourth and short situations in the red zone in past games.
On the ensuing Clemson drive, Cade Klubnik committed a massive mistake, throwing the ball directly to Kam Robinson, who intercepted the pass for the Cavaliers. Colandrea and co took full advantage of the error, with a touchdown drive that included a 20-yard rush by Colandrea and an eight-yard touchdown reception by Dakota Twitty.
In response to the touchdown, Cabe Klubnik and the Clemson offense caught fire, beginning with an 80-yard drive that ended with Mafah’s second touchdown to tie the game 10-10. After that, Virginia punted before the Tigers added another touchdown to go up 17-10 at halftime.
Out of the half, the Tigers continued their dominance with three straight touchdown drives, which included two receiving touchdowns by Patt-Henry Olsen as Cade Klubnik caught fire.
Conversely, Anthony Colandrea struggled to find rhythm after the fast start. His biggest mistake of the day was a fumble on a sack, giving the Tigers excellent field position, which they capitalized on with a touchdown to go up 38-10. On the next drive, Colandrea found Malachi Fields over the middle for a 44-yard touchdown, the best offensive play of the day for the Hoos.
Anthony Colandrea finished with 159 yards, two touchdown passes, and no interceptions, while Malachi Fields led the way in the air for the Cavaliers with three catches for 65 yards and a score. Despite the touchdown from Fields, it was too late, as Clemson had already established firm control of the game.
Towards the end of the game, Colandrea was relieved of his duties, giving Tony Muskett a shot to play as the graduate student produced a touchdown drive and two-point conversion.
After that, despite the game being out of hand, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney kept the starters in, with Klubnik finding TJ Moore for a 34-yard touchdown against the Virginia backups. In response, Muskett fired back with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Davies with less than two minutes to make it 48-31 as the final score.
After suffering their second straight loss, the Cavaliers will look to regroup back at home as they host North Carolina on October 26th at Scott Stadium.
