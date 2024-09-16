Virginia Football Opens as Road Favorite at Coastal Carolina in Week 4
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as 3.5-point favorites in their week 4 non-conference road game at Coastal Carolina this Saturday at 2pm (ESPN+). UVA suffered its first loss of the season last weekend, falling at home to Maryland 27-13, to drop to 2-1 on the year. The Cavaliers will look to get back on track next weekend when they head to Conway, South Carolina to visit the Chanticleers, who are 3-0 so far this season with wins over Temple, William & Mary, and Jacksonville State.
Each of the major sportsbooks have Virginia favored to win, but by a relatively slim margin. BetMGM, FanDuel, and Caesars each have the Cavaliers favored to win by 3.5 points, while the lines on Bet365 and DraftKings currently favor Virginia by 3.0 points. The over/under is 54.5 or 55.0 depending on the sportsbook. See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia at Coastal Carolina according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Virginia -3.5
UVA -154
54.5
Virginia -3.5
UVA -164
55.0
Virginia -3.0
UVA -160
55.0
Virginia -3.0
UVA -166
55.0
Virginia -3.5
UVA -160
55.5
Through the first three weeks of the 2024 season, Virginia is 2-1 overall and 1-1-1 against the spread. The under has hit in two of Virginia's first three games, with the one game that went over being UVA's come-from-behind 31-30 victory at Wake Forest in week 2.
Coastal Carolina, meanwhile, is 3-0 this season and 2-1 against the spread. The over has hit in two of the Chanticleer's first three games.
Virginia (2-1) is set to play at Coastal Carolina (3-0) on Saturday, September 21st at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 2pm ET on ESPN+.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for UVA's Loss to Maryland
What Went Wrong: Dissecting Virginia's Frustrating Defeat to Maryland
By the Numbers: Breaking Down Virginia's 27-13 Loss to Maryland
Virginia Shut Out in 2nd Half, Suffers First Loss of Season to Maryland