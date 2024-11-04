Virginia Football Opens as Touchdown Underdog at Pitt in Week 11
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as seven-point underdogs in their week 7 ACC road game at the Pittsburgh Panthers this Saturday at 8pm (ACC Network). UVA has lost its last three games to fall to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play, but is coming off of a bye week, while Pitt began the year by winning its first seven games, but just suffered its first loss of the season in lopsided fashion, falling at SMU 48-25, a defeat which caused the Panthers to drop five spots from No. 18 to No. 23 in this week's AP Top 25.
Each of the major sportsbooks have Pittsburgh favored to win by at least a touchdown, with the spread ranging from 7.0 to 7.5 points in favor of the Panthers. Caesars, DraftKings, BetMGM, and Bet365 each have Pitt favored by 7.0 points, while FanDuel has the spread favoring the Panthers by 7.5 points. The over/under is currently set at 57.5 points, according to each sportsbook.
See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh according to the major sportsbooks:
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
Pittsburgh -7.5
Pitt -260
57.5
Pittsburgh -7.0
Pitt - 270
57.5
Pittsburgh -7.0
Pitt - 270
57.5
Pittsburgh -7.0
Pitt -270
57.5
Pittsburgh -7.0
Pitt -275
57.5
Virginia is 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play so far this season, but the Cavaliers have been much more successful against the spread, posting a 5-2-1 record. UVA failed to cover for just the second time this season in the most recent game, as the Hoos were favored to beat North Carolina by 3.5 points at close, but instead suffered a 41-14 loss at home to the Tar Heels. That broke a streak of four-consecutive games covering the spread for the Cavaliers. The one push came in week 2, when Virginia exactly matched the one-point spead in a 31-30 victory at Wake Forest.
As for the totals, the over has hit in three of UVA's eight games this season. Against North Carolina in week 9, the total was set at 59, but the final score of 41-14 fell short of that mark. That was the third time in the last four games that the under has hit in Virginia's game.
After losing for the first time this season, Pittsburgh is now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC play. The Panthers are 6-2 against the spread and 4-4 in covering the point total this season. Pitt started the season by covering the spread in each of the first five games, but the Panthers have since failed to cover in two of their last three games. Most recently, Pitt was a 7.0-point underdog at SMU and the Mustangs covered that spread and much more with their 48-25 blowout victory. That final score covered the point total of 56, breaking a streak of three-consecutive Pittsburgh games where the under hit.
Virginia (4-4, 2-3 ACC) will look to come out of the bye week and get things back on track by pulling off an upset when the Cavaliers visit No. 23 Pittsburgh (7-1, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday, November 9th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 8pm ET and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
