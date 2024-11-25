Virginia Football Opens as Touchdown Underdogs at Virginia Tech
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as touchdown underdogs in their week 14 regular season finale at Virginia Tech this Saturday at 8pm (ACC Network) in Blacksburg.
UVA was handed a 33-7 loss by SMU, now ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25, on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville and the Cavaliers are now 5-6 overall and 3-4 in ACC play, still needing one more win to reach bowl eligibility. Virginia Tech similarly fell to 5-6 overall and 3-4 in ACC play with a 31-28 loss at Duke on Saturday night, leaving both the Cavaliers and the Hokies in need of one win to keep their seasons alive going into bowl season heading into the Commonwealth Clash.
Each of the major sportsbooks have Virginia Tech favored to win by at least a touchdown, with FanDuel having the biggest current spread of 7.5 points in favor of the Hokies, while the others favor Virginia Tech by 7.0 points. The over/under is currently set at 48.5 points
See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech according to FanDuel, Caesars, Bet365, DraftKings, and BetMGM.
Sportsbook
Spread
Moneyline
Over/Under
VT -7.5
VT -260
48.5
VT -7.0
VT -278
48.5
VT -7.0
VT -275
48.5
VT -7.0
VT -278
48.5
VT -7.0
VT -275
48.5
Virginia is 5-6 overall this season, but is 6-4-1 against the spread. The Cavaliers have been excellent against the spread in road games this season, holding a 3-1-1 record. The one loss was at Notre Dame in week 12, as the Fighting Irish narrowly covered the spread, which closed at 20.5 points, with their 35-14 win over UVA. The push came back in week 2, when Virginia's 31-30 victory at Wake forest exactly matched the one-point spread. UVA's games have rarely reached the point total, as the under has hit in eight of Virginia's 11 games, including each of the last four games.
Virginia Tech is also 5-6 and is similarly 5-6 against the spread this season. The Hokies have lost each of their last three games and have failed to cover the spread in each of those games. They were favored to win by 2.5 points at Duke and instead suffered a 31-28 loss to the Blue Devils in Durham. The over has hit in seven of Virginia Tech's 11 games, but the point total has alternated going over and under in each of the last seven games for the Hokies, most recently going over in the Duke game.
Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) is set to visit Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday night in Blacksburg, Virginia for the Commonwealth Clash. Kickoff between the Hoos and the Hokies is set for 8pm at Lane Stadium and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
