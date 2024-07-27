Virginia Football Roster Update: Notable Jersey Number Changes
The official roster for the 2024 Virginia football team was updated recently, revealing the jersey numbers for the newcomers to this year's roster as well as a few notable jersey number changes for some of the team's returning players.
Perhaps most significantly, quarterback Tony Muskett is changing to #7, most recently worn on offense by Mike Hollins, which allows Muskett's former #11 to be worn by Kent State wide receiver transfer Trell Harris.
Notre Dame transfer Chris Tyree will wear the #4, worn most recently on offense by Malik Washington during his record-setting season in 2023.
Eastern Michigan defensive back transfer Kempton Shine will wear #29, which is interesting because returning safety Davis Lane Jr. is also still listed as #29, so Virginia currently has two defensive players with the same number.
Some other returning players with new numbers are JR Wilson, Jaden Gibson, Mekhi Buchanan, Titus Ivy, and Donte Hawthorne.
See the full 2024 Virginia football roster here.
Here are the jersey numbers for the transfers who joined the team this offseason:
TE Sage Ennis: 0
WR Andre Greene Jr.: 2
DB Corey Thomas Jr.: 3
DB Kendren Smith: 4
WR Chris Tyree: 4
DB Jam Jackson: 9
WR Trell Harris: 11
QB Gavin Frakes: 13
TE Tyler Neville: 16
DB Kempton Shine: 29
OL Drake Metcalf: 62
OL Ethan Sipe: 74
LS Payton Bunch: 81
Returning players who changed their jersey numbers:
RB Donte Hawthorne: was #25, now #3
WR JR Wilson: was #17, now #6
QB Tony Muskett: was #11, now #7
WR Jaden Gibson: was #18, now #9
DE Mekhi Buchanan: was #38, now #11
WR Titus Ivy: was #87, now #15
Here are the jersey numbers for the incoming freshmen:
LB Myles Brown: 13
QB Boone Lourd: 14
QB Alexander Brady: 18
DB Keke Adams: 21
DB Kevon Gray: 23
WR Triston Ward: 23
S Armstrong Jones: 28
ATH Ethan Minter: 30
TE Henry Omohundro: 30
LB Cayden Cook-Cash: 33
PK Max Prozny: 36
DE Chase Morrison: 46
DT Tyler Simmons: 56
OL Grant Ellinger: 65
OL Alex Reisig: 66
OL Dane Wleklinski: 70
OL Ben York: 72
WR Trevor Ladd: 80
WR Kameron Courtney: 85
DE Jewett Hayes: 85
TE John Rogers: 89
DE Billy Koudelka: 93
