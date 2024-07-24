Tony Elliott: Virginia Football Quarterback Competition "Still Open"
Tony Elliott made it through his turn at the podium at the ACC Football Kickoff event on Tuesday without being asked about Virginia's quarterback situation, a situation that remains up in the air as the Cavaliers return graduate Tony Muskett and rising sophomore Anthony Colandrea, who each started six games for UVA last season. But Elliott couldn't escape the hot-button question when he sat down on the ACC Network set with Mark Packer, Wes Durham, and Justin Walter, who asked Elliott if there was any consideration in bringing both Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett to Charlotte for the ACC Kickoff, as a couple of other ACC teams with QB competitions had done.
Elliott's response was diplomatic and unrevealing, only divulging that Virginia's quarterback competition "is still open" before going off on a tangent about how beneficial the competition is for both Muskett and Colandrea and the rest of the team. Here's Elliott's full answer to the quarterback question:
"There was consideration and I've just been keeping it consistent... The competition is still open and Tony [Muskett] would tell you that and AC [Anthony Colandrea] would tell you that. For us, we're not trying to make it a big deal. I think what's been awesome to see, in this day and age, is two young men embrace the competition, understand that the competition is going to make each one of them better. They've got a similar goal and they both want to be the guy. But in order to be the guy, they need each other to push each other. And that's what's been fun to watch and I think it's really helped our team to see those guys compete. The best teams I've been around? It starts on the practice field. It starts in competition. If you look at the guys that are at the top right now, and you go watch them practice, it's cause they've got competition on the practice field. That prepares you for the game, but it starts internally with your guys embracing the importance of competition."
Beyond that quote, Virginia's contingent of Elliott and Muskett and defensive ends Chico Bennett and Kam Butler made it through media day without stirring any controversy, which of course was their goal. To read everything Elliott, Muskett, Bennett, and Butler said at the podium on Tuesday, see the links to the full transcripts below:
Transcript: Tony Elliott Previews the 2024 Season at ACC Kickoff
Transcript: Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, Tony Muskett Speak at ACC Kickoff
Elliott emphasized multiple times on Tuesday that the 25 practices the team will have during fall camp, which is set to begin on July 31st, will be the ultimate determining factor in deciding UVA's quarterback competition as well as all of the other position battles taking place on the depth chart. So, as expected, we'll have to wait until the end of camp to see who will start at quarterback and other positions for the Cavaliers when they open the season against Richmond on August 31st.
More Virginia Football News
Chico Bennett, Kam Butler, Tony Muskett Speak at ACC Kickoff
Tony Elliott Previews the 2024 Season at ACC Kickoff
Projecting UVA's Depth Chart Ahead of Fall Camp
Virginia Football: Five Players Returning From Injury to Watch in 2024
Five Cavaliers Poised for Sophomore Leaps in 2024