Virginia Football Schedules Future Non-Conference Games With NC State and VMI
Virginia football announced on Wednesday morning the scheduling of four future non-conference games with NC State and VMI in the 2025, 2026, 2030, and 2032 seasons. The games with the Wolfpack, which will take place on September 6th, 2025 in Raleigh and a to-be-determined date in 2026 in Charlottesville, will be non-conference games and will not count towards either team's ACC record.
Due to the ramifications of conference realignment, which included the ACC expanding to add Cal, Stanford, and SMU starting this summer, the ACC adjusted its scheduling model to stipulate that all ACC teams will face each other at least twice over the next seven seasons. As a result, Virginia and NC State were not slated to face each other until the 2027 season. The Cavaliers and Wolfpack met only seven times from 2005 to 2022 after the ACC divided into the Coastal and Atlantic divisions. By scheduling each other as non-conference opponents, Virginia and NC State will now meet three years in a row from 2025-2027.
Virginia will meet VMI for the first time since 2013 when the Keydets come to Scott Stadium on November 23rd, 2030. UVA will also host VMI on November 20th, 2032. Virginia leads VMI 57-23-3 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1893.
Virginia's four-game non-conference schedule for the 2025 and 2026 football seasons are now finalized:
Virginia Football 2025 Non-Conference Schedule
August 30th: vs. Coastal Carolina (Charlottesville, VA)
September 6th: at NC State (Raleigh, NC)
September 13th: vs. William & Mary (Charlottesville, VA)
September 27th: vs. Washington State (Charlottesville, VA)
Virginia Football 2026 Non-Conference Schedule
September 26th: vs. Delaware (Charlottesville, VA)
October 17th: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, IN)
November 21st: vs. Norfolk State (Charlottesville, VA)
TBA: vs. NC State (Charlottesville, VA)
With this announcement, Virginia has also finalized its 12 regular season matchups for 2025 and 2026:
Virginia Football 2025 Matchups
Aug. 30: vs. Coastal Carolina
Sept. 6: at NC State
Sept. 13: vs. William & Mary
Sept. 27: vs. Washington State
TBA: at Cal
TBA: at Louisville
TBA: at Duke
TBA: at North Carolina
TBA: vs. Florida State
TBA: vs. Stanford
TBA: vs. Wake Forest
TBA: vs. Virginia Tech
2026 Virginia Football Matchups
Sept. 26: vs. Delaware
Oct. 17: at Notre Dame
Nov. 21: vs. Norfolk State
TBA: vs. NC State (non-conference)
TBA: at Florida State
TBA: at SMU
TBA: at Wake Forest
TBA: at Virginia Tech
TBA: vs. Cal
TBA: vs. Duke
TBA: vs. North Carolina
TBA: vs. Syracuse