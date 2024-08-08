Virginia Football: Several Cavaliers Named to Preseason Award Watch Lists
As the 2024 college football season rapidly approaches, the preseason watch lists for various awards are being announced. Several Virginia football players have already been included on the watch lists for positional awards in anticipation for the standout seasons that could be in store for those players this fall.
Senior wide receiver Malachi Fields was one of 50 players named to the preseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, presented annually to the most outstanding pass-catcher in college football regardless of position. Fields was an All-ACC honorable mention in 2023, a season that saw him finish second on the team with 58 receptions and 811 receiving yards and rank fourth in the ACC at 67.6 receiving yards per game.
Sixth year defensive end Kam Butler was one of 67 players named to the watch list for the Comeback Player of the Year, as announced by the College Sports Communicators, Associated Press, and Fiesta Bowl Organization. The award has been presented annually since 2018 in recognition of players who overcame injury, illness, or other circumstances. Last season, UVA running back Mike Hollins was one of three recipients of the Comeback Player of the Year Award. Butler suffered a season-ending pectoral injury in Virginia's fourth game of the season. Despite playing in less than four full games, Butler tallied 23 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
Fifth year punter Daniel Sparks, an All-ACC selection in 2022, was named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, presented to college football's top punter, for the third season in a row. Junior kicker Will Bettridge was named to the watch list for the Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award and the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, which recognizes community service among FBS college football players.
Last week, senior safety Jonas Sanker, who is coming off of a First-Team All-ACC 2023 campaign, was named to the 2024 Preseason All-ACC Team as well as the watch lists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented annually to the National Defensive Player of the Year, and the Jim Thorpe Award, which honors the top defensive back in college football.
Additionally, eight Virginia Cavaliers were named to the Shrine Bowl 1000, a list of the top college football players who are eligible for the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFL Draft next year: Chico Bennett, Chris Tyree, Daniel Sparks, Jahmeer Carter, Jonas Sanker, Kam Butler, Malachi Fields, Tyler Neville.
