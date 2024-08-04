Virginia Football Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways From Week 1
The first three practices of Virginia football fall camp are in the books and things are starting to take shape for the Cavaliers as they prepare for year 3 under Tony Elliott. We've collected some noteworthy observations and takeaways, quotes from Elliott and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, and other notes from the first week of fall camp.
Beginning with the bad news, Tony Elliott confirmed on the first day of fall camp that four Cavaliers are expected to miss the entire 2024 season with injuries: junior linebacker Stevie Bracey (knee), sophomore defensive end Mekhi Buchanan (hip), junior offensive lineman Noah Hartsoe (knee), and freshman wide receiver Triston Ward (hip). Bracey and Buchanan are particularly damaging losses, as both players were expected to fill key roles on Virginia's two-deep defensive depth chart.
Expected starting linebacker James Jackson is not a full participant in practice to start fall camp after undergoing a minor knee scope this summer, but Elliott says Jackson should be back in practice by "sometime next week." Elliott also noted defensive tackle Andrew Williams and defensive end Joe Holland are also out with injuries, but should be back this season, while UCF transfer offensive lineman Drake Metcalf, who suffered an Achilles injury in the spring, could return by November or even October.
The injury to Stevie Bracey, who likely would have been the backup to Kam Robinson at linebacker, makes the arrival of Cincinnati transfers Dorian Jones even more important. Elliott says he'll be looking to Jones to make an impact during fall camp, possibly securing a spot on the depth chart.
Of course, the dominant storyline for Virginia football entering fall camp remains the quarterback situation. While Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea are presumably battling for the starting job, everyone in and around the program has made sure not to let slip whether the coaching staff is leaning in any direction. That includes offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, who applauded the command of the offense each player has shown as well as their selflessness.
"The unselfishness of them both, right, encouraging each other, because we talk about 'we're competing', but we're not competing against each other," Kitchings said of Muskett and Colandrea. "It's not quarterback versus quarterback. It's not offense versus defense. It's us competing together as a team to make us better. As both of them escalate their play, it only escalates the play of our offense."
Kitchings was asked specifically about Colandrea's development as he enters his sophomore season and noted that Colandrea has improved in his decision-making and ball security.
"I see him being smarter with the football. There's a wow play, he's gonna make a wow play, but we gotta eliminate the "oh crap" play from that standpoint and balancing that out," Kitchings said of Colandrea. "Your objective is just to move us down the field and put points on the board. It could be ugly, it can be pretty, but let's just get it done."
To his credit, the rising sophomore Colandrea didn't give the media any controversial soundbites when asked for his take on the quarterback competition, instead raving about his relationship with Tony Muskett.
"It's awesome. Me and Tony are super close," Colandrea said on Friday. "We're like brothers, so if he makes a good play, I'm gonna compliment him. If I make a good play, he's gonna compliment me. So, it's super awesome."
Related video: Anthony Colandrea Talks Fall Camp, QB Battle With Tony Muskett
Tony Elliott seemed to indicate that quarterback was just one of several position battles taking place in fall camp by saying "nobody's job is safe", but he also basically admitted that that was simply a motivational tactic to try to get the most out of his team during fall camp by feeding off of the energy of competition.
One position group with some uncertainty is running back, where Kobe Pace is essentially a lock to be the starter, but there is much to be determined behind him on the depth chart. Kitchings noted that Pace has gotten "comfortable with his vision", which the Cavaliers are hoping is an indicator that Pace is poised to power a running game that is in desperate need of a resurgent season in 2024.
Xavier Brown, who missed nearly the entire 2023 season with an injury after showing very promising flashes as a freshman in 2022, is a candidate for the RB2 position, but Kitchings says it's taking some time to knock off the rust and regain his explosiveness. "He's rusty and that's what fall camp is for, but hopefully he can provide a spark for us in the run game," Kitchings said of Brown.
Of course, a successful running game leans just as heavily on an effective offensive line as it does the ball carrier. Virginia has a solid batch of returning offensive linemen who are experienced, and finally, healthy. After going through spring ball without Brian Stevens, Noah Josey, McKale Boley, and Jimmy Christ, all of those players are back in the lineup along with Blake Steen, Tyler Furnish, Ugonna Nnanna, and Dartmouth transfer Ethan Sipe. Kitchings expressed joy in having the injured guys back on the field and said he's been "encouraged by the group" so far in fall camp.
With the injury to Noah Hartsoe, who was expected to be an option at center to back up Brian Stevens, UVA offensive line coach Terry Heffernan has been cross-training a handful of other linemen as potential stand-ins at center, including Noah Josey, Ethan Sipe, Ty Furnish, and freshman Grant Ellinger, who was a January enrollee. Kitchings noted that Furnish is in the biggest and best shape of his career and has been playing fundamentally sound through the first few practices of fall camp, a great sign for a player who has been in and out of the lineup for the Cavaliers. Another bright spot has been senior Charlie Patterson, who made his debut in 2023 and played in eight games.
We'll continue to provide the latest updates and comprehensive analysis of Virginia football fall camp here at Virginia Cavaliers on SI.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Lands Star Wide Receiver, Former Florida Commit Josiah Abdullah
Tony Elliott: "Nobody's Job is Safe" at Start of Virginia Football Fall Camp
Virginia Safety Jonas Sanker Named to 2024 All-ACC Preseason Football Team
Tony Elliott "Not Surprised" by Virginia Picked to Finish 16th in ACC
Virginia Football Fall Camp Injury Report: Four Cavaliers to Miss Season