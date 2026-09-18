Virginia Football Updated Game-by-Game Predictions: How Have The First Two Weeks Changed Our Outlook?

Virginia has convincingly looked the part of an ACC contender thus far, outscoring opponents 93-11 ahead of its next game against West Virginia.

Almost a quarter of the 2026 regular season has come and gone. The Cavaliers are firmly in the running to earn a spot in the ACC title game. In order to do so, they will have to bulldoze their way through the rest of their schedule.

I predict they can do just that. Here are updated game-by-game predictions.

Saturday vs West Virginia (7:30 p.m, Charlotte, N.C.): W, 38-24

While the Mountaineers have the run game to keep pace for a while, they simply do not have the pass defense or run defense to stop a Virginia team which is averaging over 45 points per game.

Sept. 26 vs Delaware (6 p.m.): W, 45-17

Delaware gave Vanderbilt a genuine scare last week. It would not be surprising to see the Blue Hens be competitive for a quarter — although they will likely end up on the receiving end of a blowout by game's end.

Oct. 3 at Florida State: W, 38-13

The Seminoles were a major unknown entering the season. Would they be the cotender of distant past, or the bottomfeeder of the recent seasons? The answer lies a lot closer to the latter part of that spectrum. Florida State has problematic issues on both sides of the ball, and will likely lose by several touchdowns against a well-disciplined Cavaliers team.

Oct. 10 vs Syracuse: W, 42-10

Syracuse was another ACC team with questions, and it has failed to answer its potential this season. The Orange offense was supposed to carry the team but has instead struggled to kick into high gear. Virginia should win by north of 25 points.

Oct. 17 at No. 16 SMU: L, 24-17

This remains the most important game on the Cavaliers' schedule. The Mustangs have performed as expected thus far, with a powerful offensive line and feisty defense. SMU is favored to win at home, but it will have some big tests before mid-October.

Oct. 23 vs Duke (7 p.m.): W, 27-21

The Blue Devils have outperformed external expectations. They shut down a talented Tulane squad and then upset Illinois. Duke is fimrly in the ACC's middle tier, with upward momentum. This might be a closer game than some expect.

Oct. 31 at Wake Forest: W, 34-21

The Demon Deacons have yet to face a major test, but there are already signs of regression. Wake Forest is a relatively inexperienced team with a quarterback who has historically struggled against superior opponents.

Nov. 14 vs California: W, 38-27

Star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has had a decent first couple of games. However, he was expected to ascend to national stardom. Cal remains a fine team, with some room for growth.

Nov. 21 vs North Carolina: W, 17-3

The defensive unit in Chapel Hill, N.C. is a legitimate force. The offense, however, has underperformed time and time again under Coach Bill Belichick. Virginia should win a comfortable game, although offensive fireworks should not be expected.

Nov. 28 at Virginia Tech: W, 31-27

Of all the ACC teams, the Hokies have the most to prove. They blasted vastly inferior competition, but have still not faced a Power Four team. There is great potential in Blacksburg, Va., but Virginia Tech could end up sputtering once it faces a brutal ACC slate starting in a few weeks. The Cavaliers have superior experience, depth and talent — particularly on defense.