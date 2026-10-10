Virginia Football vs Syracuse | Live Updates, Notes and More
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Gameday has arrived in Charlottesville, along with Homecomings for Virginia. This article contains every update as the Cavaliers host Syracuse in a pivotal ACC matchup.
Pregame
The Cavaliers have arrived at Scott Stadium. Warmups are beginning.
According to Pete Nakos, Syracuse expected to start Malachi Nelson at quarterback, the No. 3 option. Presumed starter Steve Angeli is out with an injury, and No. 2 signal-caller Amari Odom is doubtful. Nelson has never started a game for a Power Four team.
Nelson was a five-star recruit and was with USC as a freshman. He played sparingly. Nelson made stops at Boise State and UTEP before joining the Orange this offseason.
Virginia's captains tonight are LB Kam Robinson, OL Makilan Thomas, TE Connor Cox and DB Kevin Chadwick Jr.
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Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock