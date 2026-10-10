Virginia Football vs Syracuse | Live Updates, Notes and More

Gameday has arrived in Charlottesville, along with Homecomings for Virginia. This article contains every update as the Cavaliers host Syracuse in a pivotal ACC matchup.

Pregame

The Cavaliers have arrived at Scott Stadium. Warmups are beginning.

Wahoo Walk: Virginia enters Scott Stadium, greeted by AD Carla Williams: pic.twitter.com/cb8bA6VLk0 — Xander (@xandertilock) October 10, 2026

According to Pete Nakos, Syracuse expected to start Malachi Nelson at quarterback, the No. 3 option. Presumed starter Steve Angeli is out with an injury, and No. 2 signal-caller Amari Odom is doubtful. Nelson has never started a game for a Power Four team.

Nelson was a five-star recruit and was with USC as a freshman. He played sparingly. Nelson made stops at Boise State and UTEP before joining the Orange this offseason.

Virginia's captains tonight are LB Kam Robinson, OL Makilan Thomas, TE Connor Cox and DB Kevin Chadwick Jr.