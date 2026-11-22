There was a lot to like for Virginia fans in Saturday's 41-24 romp over North Carolina, which earned the Cavaliers bowl eligibility for a second straight season.

The Cavaliers were far from flawless, allowing a season-high 581 yards (354 passing) to a UNC offense featuring a true freshman quarterback (Travis Burgess) making his first college start. Still, Virginia (6-5, 4-4 ACC) never trailed and will take a two-game win streak to Blacksburg next Saturday as it tries to retain the Commonwealth Cup.

Here are brief positional grades for the Cavaliers' performance against the Tar Heels:

Quarterback: A

Beau Pribula has endured his share of criticism (and sacks) in his first and only season in Charlottesville, but you'll have to nitpick to find any mistakes on Saturday. He tied his career high with four touchdown passes (to four different receivers) and completed 19 of 24 throws (with one drop) for a season-high 297 yards. He also ran for 23 yards on nine carries, including a 15-yard jaunt.

Running backs: A-

Between them, Xavier Brown and Jekail Middlebrook accounted for 283 all-purpose yards. Each caught a touchdown pass from Pribula on a wheel route. Brown led the team with 83 rushing yards, while Middlebrook amassed 140 yards receiving (the most for any Cavalier this season), including a 75-yard touchdown strike.

Additionally, Solomon Beebe continued his late-season contribution with 32 yards rushing and two receptions.

Receivers: C

Da'Shawn Brown registered his team-high eighth touchdown catch of the year on an athletic, diving snag, but he did drop a third-down pass that would have moved the chains.After No other wide receiver had more than one reception, although tight end Dakota Twitty caught a touchdown pass from Pribula.

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Offensive line: B+

After allowing a combined 16 sacks in Virginia's last two meetings with UNC, this reconfigured group gave up just one on Saturday and gave Pribula plenty of time to throw. It also paved the way for 167 yards on the ground. Left tackle McKale Boley enjoyed arguably his best game of the season on Senior Day, getting an 81.5 rating from Pro Football Focus.

Defensive line: B+

Fisher Camac was inarguably the defensive star of the game, registering the Cavaliers' only sack of Burgess and taking part in two huge fourth-down stops in Virginia territory. Fellow senior Anthony Britton also made a key play by deflecting a UNC field goal attempt.

Linebackers: B

For the second straight week, Kam Robinson made an athletic interception, picking off a pass intended for 6-foot-6 tight end Jelani Thurman. He wasn't even the most productive linebacker, though: Myles Brown made a team-high 10 tackles, and backup Caleb Hardy got the best score from PFF (70.3).

Secondary: D-

Christian Ellis notched his first interception of the year, but this group struggled all day, allowing a season-high 354 yards through the air and four completions of at least 34 yards. Cornerback Jacobie Henderson had a particularly rough day, allowing a 46-yard completion and getting flagged for a face mask, contributing to a team-low 40,3 PFF rating.

Special teams: A-

As usual, Daniel Sparks gave opponents a long field, averaging 51 yards on three punts. And Will Bettridge kicked two field goals, including a 42-yard bank shot off the upright.