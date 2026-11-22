After the losses to Duke and Wake Forest, it did not appear that Virginia was going to be able to make a bowl game. Sure, there were some winnable games down the stretch, but UVA was in a funk and did not look like it was going to snap out of it.

Well, fast forward a few weeks and the Cavaliers are heading to a bowl game. They followed up their win over Cal with a 41-24 win over North Carolina and clinched a spot in the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time under Tony Elliott.

When looking at the win yesterday, who graded out the best at Pro Football Focus? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

1. RB Jekail Middlebrook- 91.1 (25)

2. QB Beau Pribula- 85.5 (4)

3. RB Solomon Beebe- 82.9 (6)

4. WR Jack Rhodes- 82.5 (7)

5. LT McKale Boley- 81.5 (57)

6. RB Xavier Brown- 76.1 (26)

7. LG Noah Josey- 74.1 (57)

8. LT Jon Adair- 72.2 (9)

9. RT Makilian Thoams- 70.1 (57)

10. WR Da'Shawn Martin- 68.6 (33)

11. LG Cole Surber- 64.5 (3)

12. TE John Rogers- 63.3 (36)

13. TE Connor Cox- 61.3 (13)

14. RT Monroe Mills- 60.6 (55)

15. TE Lukas Ungar- 60.2 (4)

16. WR Te'Kai Kirby- 60.1 (4)

17. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman- 60.1 (3)

18. C Luke Hatfield- 60.0 (1)

19. RT Jim Harris Jr.- 60.0 (1)

20. RG Will Rosen- 60.0 (1)

21. RG Dane Wleklenski- 60.0 (1)

22. C Ryan Brubaker- 60.0 (1)

23. C Grayson Reid- 59.9 (3)

24. TE Hayden Rollison- 59.7 (3)

25. LG Ben York- 59.6 (53)

26. LT Alex Payne- 59.2 (3)

27. WR Josiah Abdullah- 58.9 (9)

28. LG Dane Steele- 58.1 (3)

29. WR Dillon Newton-Short- 56.3 (13)

30. WR Kameron Courtney- 55.8 (24)

31. WR Jacquon Gibson- 55.3 (23)

32. TE Dakota Twitty- 54.8 (39(

33. WR Isaiah Robinson- 53.8 (33)

34. RB Xay Davis- 52.9 (4)

35. QB Eli Holstein- 36.3 (11)

It was a fanstastic day for Jekail Middlebrook, who has been the best player on UVA's offense all season. Through the ups and downs, Beau Pribula had a good showing on Saturday and did not make any crucial mistakes that would have put the game in jeopardy. Combine that with a solid offensive line performance and you get a 41 point output for the offense.

Defense

1. CB Justin Ross- 80.5 (84)

2. FS Kevin Chadwick Jr.- 72.3 (8)

3. LB Ezekiel Larry- 71.3 (24)

4. LB Caleb Hardy- 70.3 (24)

5. CB Jaylen Jones- 68.2 (38)

6. LB Myles Brown- 67.1 (61)

7. FS Brandyn Hillman- 66.8 (43)

8. DT Anthony Britton- 66.5 (49)

9. CB Josiah Persinger- 65.7 (49)

10. DE Fisher Camac- 65.0 (67)

11. LB Kam Robinson- 64.2 (66)

12. FS Jalen McNair- 63.8 (8)

13. DE Matthew Fobbs-White- 63.6 (27)

14. CB Donovan Platt- 63.2 (57)

15. SS Christian Ellis- 63.2 (34)

16. SS Montino Williams- 62.9 (40)

17. DL Sichan John- 60.7 (30)

18. DE Billy Koudelka- 58.7 (8)

19. DE Gabe Sneed- 58.3 (2)

20. DE Jewett Hayes- 58.0 (2)

21. LB Justin Rowe- 57.2 (29)

22. DE Nnanna Anyanwu- 54.8 (56)

23. DL Cazeem Moore- 53.6 (39)

24. FS Ethan Minter- 51.4 (47)

25. DL Justin Townsend- 51.3 (8)

26. DL Kervins Choute- 50.2 (4)

27. CB Kevon Gray- 49.2 (5)

28. DL Jonathan Allen- 48.8 (6)

29. DL Darrion Henry-Young- 48.2 (40)

30. CB Jacobie Henderson- 40.3 (41)