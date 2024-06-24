Virginia Football Wins Recruiting Battle for Georgia Native DL Sichan John
Virginia football landed a massive victory on the recruiting trail on Monday, as three-star defensive lineman and Georgia native Sichan John announced his commitment to UVA, choosing the Cavaliers over offers a handful of major conference programs, including Georgia.
Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs entered the fray for John a few weeks ago, but it was Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers who reeled in the 6'3", 300-pound defensive lineman out of Hebron Christian Academy in Dacula, Georgia after he came to Charlottesville for an official visit over the weekend.
It was the third time John had visited UVA this year, as he took a visit to Grounds shortly after he picked up an offer from the Cavaliers in January, returned for the spring game in April, and then took his official visit and was able to see Virginia's brand new Hardie Football Operations Center this past weekend.
That was enough to lure John away from his other offers, which included Georgia, Maryland, Louisville, Boston College, Tulane, and others. John is a three-star prospect according to 247Sports, which has him ranked as the No. 98 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 and the No. 104 overall player in the state of Georgia, widely known as one of the top football recruiting hotbeds in the country.
Watch Sichan John's football highlights on Hudl here.
Sichan John is the third 2025 recruit to commit to Virginia in the last 24 hours, joining defensive backs Davin Chandler (Berlin, MD) and Montino Williams Jr. (Chesterfield, VA), who both committed to the Cavaliers on Sunday afternoon.
Virginia football now has 15 verbal commits in its 2025 recruiting class:
- ATH Isaiah Robinson (Richmond, VA)
- QB Cole Geer (Deerfield, MA)
- OT Jon Adair (Nashville, TN)
- OL Grayson Reid (Washington, DC)
- CB Christopher Spence (Virginia Beach, VA)
- TE Justin Zames (Tampa, FL)
- LB Isaiah Reese (Exeter, NH)
- TE Willem Thurber (Deerfield, MA)
- S Justin Rowe (Asheville, NC)
- RB Xay Davis (Richmond, VA)
- QB Bjorn Jurgensen (Orlando, FL)
- WR Dillon Newton-Short (Chesterfield, VA)
- S Davin Chandler (Berlin, MD)
- CB Montino Williams Jr. (Chesterfield, VA)
- DL Sichan John (Dacula, GA)