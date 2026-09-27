Virginia lands commitment from 2028 four-star quarterback Grayson Clary

The morning after a resounding win against Delaware, Virginia football may have gotten an even bigger win — securing a commitment from Grayson Clary, a 2028 four-star quarterback from Raburn Gap-Nachoochee in Raburn Gap, Ga. He is the first blue-chip recruit in the Cavaliers' 2028 class.

Clary was near the top of the list for many programs as they build their 2028 classes. Clary had offers from Oregon, Ole Miss, Duke, Wisconsin, Oklahoma State and others. After visiting Charlottesville for the NC State game, however, his choice became clearer.

QB HitList gave Clary an elite prospect grade of 96.5. His best grades for attributes came in poise (9.6/10), decision making (9.56), release (9.54) and touch (9.52).

Clary is considered to be a rising star in the rankings for pro style quarterbacks. He is mostly a pocket passer who can execute the gameplan and also take incredible deep shots down the field, which may remind viewers of previous (and current) Virginia quarterbacks.

This what the HitList scouts had to say about Clary's accuracy and arm strength, which caught the attention of collegiate roster scouts:

"When given the time and space, Grayson's right on the mark. He has a very consistent throwing motion, allowing for minimal deviation. Throws are made in-line with his receivers. Loses a bit of consistency while on the run, but [arm strength] is a major area of skill. Displays very good arm strength at all levels. A very quick release which allows for increased velocity. Solid vertical passing game with long throws made downfield. Tight trajectory."

Clary is battle-tested, having faced several of the nation's top high school programs. He delivered accurate throws under the face of pressure, both on the field and in terms of a pressure to perform against four and five-star talents.

Over the past few seasons, Virginia has only landed one four-star recruit out of high school. That was star linebacker Kam Robinson back in the 2023 cycle. Instead, the Cavaliers have leaned on smart acquisitions from the transfer portal — including the occasional big fish like Monroe Mills (top offensive lineman in 2025 cycle) and Brandyn Hillman (a top defensive back in 2026 cycle).

With Clary, now Virginia has a star prospect to build its 2028 class around. Securing a talented quarterback was particularly important, as current starter Beau Pribula is in his final year of eligibility and No. 2 QB Eli Holstein has just one year remaining.