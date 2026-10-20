Virginia Maintains Depth Chart, but Who Will Start Against Duke?
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After Virginia started a slide down the ACC standings, Coach Tony Elliott and staff elected to mix up the starting lineup.
Against Syracuse, safety Ethan Minter hit the bench while Montino Williams started. Minter still got involved, but in a lesser capacity after he missed several tackle attempts at Florida State. However, the depth chart did not reflect this change. That was not the only time the depth chart did not match the starting lineup.
This week's situation could be similar. The updated depth chart does not reflect any injuries other than the absences of defensive tackle Jason Hammond and cornerback Omillio Agard, both of whom are out for an extended period of time. Darrion Henry-Young and Justin Ross are the respective starters now, and have been for the past few games.
Receiver Rico Flores Jr. may have suffered a major injury against the Orange, yet he still remains on the depth chart.
Here is the depth chart Virginia presented, first for the starters:
- QB Beau Pribula
- RB Jekail Middlebrook
- WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman
- WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney
- WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin
- TE Dakota Twitty
- LT McKale Boley
- LG Noah Josey
- C Drake Metcalf
- RG Makilan Thomas
- RT Monroe Mills
- DE Fisher Camac
- DT Darrion Henry-Young
- NT Anthony Britton
- BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White
- LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus
- SPUR Donavon Platt
- CB Jacobie Henderson and Justin Ross
- S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter
Next man up
- QB Eli Holstein
- RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn
- WR (X) Isaiah Robinson
- WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah
- WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson
- TE Connor Cox or John Rogers
- LT Ben York
- LG Cole Surber
- C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid
- RG Dane Wlekinski
- RT Jon Adair
- DE Nnanna Anyanwu
- DT Kervins Choute
- NT Sichan John
- BANDIT Devon Baxter
- Landon Danley and Caleb Hardy
- SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner
- CB Jam Jackson and Josiah Persinger
- FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams
- SS Montino Williams
Persinger is new to the two-deep, after playing well as a first-year and filling in on occasion this season. He has played in five of the Cavaliers' games, recording three total tackles and half a tackle for loss. Persinger is a sticky coverage corner, who could fill Agard's role well.
The backup BANDIT role is an interesting spot, as Baxter has been hurt for several weeks and is unlikely to suit up for Friday's game against Duke. Perhaps Billy Koudelka fills that role.
Costner is also questionable to play, which opens the door for Jones and Ja'Maric Morris to see increased playing time — especially after Platt struggled mightily against SMU this past weekend.
Xander Tilock serves as the lead editor for Virginia on SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilockFollow xandertilock