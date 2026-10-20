Virginia Maintains Depth Chart, but Who Will Start Against Duke?

After Virginia started a slide down the ACC standings, Coach Tony Elliott and staff elected to mix up the starting lineup.

Against Syracuse, safety Ethan Minter hit the bench while Montino Williams started. Minter still got involved, but in a lesser capacity after he missed several tackle attempts at Florida State. However, the depth chart did not reflect this change. That was not the only time the depth chart did not match the starting lineup.

This week's situation could be similar. The updated depth chart does not reflect any injuries other than the absences of defensive tackle Jason Hammond and cornerback Omillio Agard, both of whom are out for an extended period of time. Darrion Henry-Young and Justin Ross are the respective starters now, and have been for the past few games.

Receiver Rico Flores Jr. may have suffered a major injury against the Orange, yet he still remains on the depth chart.

Here is the depth chart Virginia presented, first for the starters:

QB Beau Pribula

RB Jekail Middlebrook

WR (X) Rico Flores Jr. or Ty’Lyric Coleman

WR (Slot) Kameron Courtney

WR (Z) Da’Shawn Martin

TE Dakota Twitty

LT McKale Boley

LG Noah Josey

C Drake Metcalf

RG Makilan Thomas

RT Monroe Mills

DE Fisher Camac

DT Darrion Henry-Young

NT Anthony Britton

BANDIT Matthew Fobbs-White

LB Kam Robinson and Maddox Marcellus

SPUR Donavon Platt

CB Jacobie Henderson and Justin Ross

S Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter

Next man up

QB Eli Holstein

RB Xay Davis or Xavier Brown or Peyton Lewis or Noah Vaughn

WR (X) Isaiah Robinson

WR (Slot) Josiah Abdullah

WR (Z) Jacquon Gibson

TE Connor Cox or John Rogers

LT Ben York

LG Cole Surber

C Ryan Brubaker or Grayson Reid

RG Dane Wlekinski

RT Jon Adair

DE Nnanna Anyanwu

DT Kervins Choute

NT Sichan John

BANDIT Devon Baxter

Landon Danley and Caleb Hardy

SPUR Jaylen Jones or Corey Costner

CB Jam Jackson and Josiah Persinger

FS Christian Ellis or Keke Adams

SS Montino Williams

Persinger is new to the two-deep, after playing well as a first-year and filling in on occasion this season. He has played in five of the Cavaliers' games, recording three total tackles and half a tackle for loss. Persinger is a sticky coverage corner, who could fill Agard's role well.

The backup BANDIT role is an interesting spot, as Baxter has been hurt for several weeks and is unlikely to suit up for Friday's game against Duke. Perhaps Billy Koudelka fills that role.

Costner is also questionable to play, which opens the door for Jones and Ja'Maric Morris to see increased playing time — especially after Platt struggled mightily against SMU this past weekend.