It was clear even before Virginia's 2026 football season started that Tony Elliott was counting on his veteran players. The Cavaliers assembled the most experienced roster in the country in terms of career snaps.

Virginia (7-5) managed to secure consecutive winning seasons for the first time in nearly a decade, but it wasn't completely because of the older guys. Several newcomers and youngsters also contributed, some more than expected. And they figure to see their roles grow even bigger next season, as this year's fourth-, fifth-, sixth- and seventh-year players graduate.

In alphabetical order, here's a look at a few of them:

RB Solomon Beebe

A transfer from UAB recruited mainly as a kickoff returner, Beebe didn't even make his Virginia debut until the Syracuse game, after facing preseason charges of animal cruelty. Once he was cleared to play, the third-year player used his speed and shiftiness to crash the running back rotation.

In Virginia's three-game winning streak to close the season, Beebe carried 18 times for 177 yards (9.8 per attempt) and three touchdowns. He had a team-high 87 yards on 10 carries against Virginia Tech and scored both of the Cavaliers' offensive touchdowns. He also caught eight passes in Virginia's final four games and could be Jekail Middlebrook's No. 1 backup in 2027.

LB Myles Brown

After two years of reserve duty, Brown announced his presence early in 2026 with a team-high eight tackles in a season-opening victory over N.C. State. He also finished it strongly with 10 tackles against both North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Brown also showed his athleticism with five pass breakups, including one that led to an interception. With Kam Robinson expected to turn pro, Brown should be the centerpiece of next season's linebacking corps.

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CB Josiah Persinger

Another player who waited his turn, Persinger saw action mostly on Virginia's punt return unit as a first-year. But as injuries piled up in Virginia's secondary, his chances to contribute as a sophomore increased.

It culminated with an 18-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Hokies, and he also made a career-high three tackles in the game. With starter Jacobie Henderson out of eligibility after Virginia's bowl game, Persinger could be in a position to take his spot in 2027.

S Montino Willams

Does this sound familiar? Williams had to content himself with special-teams duty in his first collegiate season in 2025, but stayed ready and stepped up when injuries plagued Virginia's secondary this fall.

With starting safeties Brandyn Hillman and Ethan Minter sidelined for several games each, Williams made eight starts and contributed in almost all of them. His 55 tackles for the season rank second on the team, behind only Robinson's 63. Both Hillman and Minter have eligibility in 2027, but it will be hard to keep Williams off the field.

OG Ben York

Its hardly a stretch to see the cause and effect of Yorks insertion into the starting lineup and the offense's late-season renaissance. The third-year lineman moved to left guard when Noah Josey took over at center, and Virginia won its final three games, averaging 38 points and 411 yards per game.

With all five of this years starters out of eligibility, York figures to be the centerpiece of next seasons offensive line.