Virginia Stock Report: Three Players Rising and Three Falling After Week 2 Win Over Norfolk State

Only a perfectionist (or a head coach) could find fault in a 59-3 victory. Virginia's romp against an overmatched Norfolk State team on Friday night provided plenty of satisfaction for fans, coaches and especially backup players who got a chance to shine.

Twelve Cavaliers had at least one reception. Three different quarterbacks threw touchdown passes. And the home team covered FanDuel's 44.5-point spread, handing Spartans coach Michael Vick his first loss in Scott Stadium after he beat Virginia twice as Virginia Tech's starting quarterback.

But as always, the game tape will show areas in which the Cavaliers can still improve, especially with West Virginia awaiting next Saturday night in Charlotte. Here are three players whose stock rose in Friday's blowout (and three who took an ever-so-slight step back):

Riser: RB Xay Davis

His name wasn't mentioned all that often in the preseason, thanks to the arrival of transfer running backs Jekail Middlebrook and Peyton Lewis and the return of Xavier Brown from an ACL tear. But through two games, Davis has been Virginia's most productive rusher.

Two weeks ago, the sophomore from Richmond's Collegiate School scored his first collegiate touchdown. On Friday night, he notched his first 100-yard game, gaining 107 yards on just 11 carries, including a 44-yard fourth-quarter burst.

Davis gave Virginia fans a taste of his potential by gaining 41 yards in last season's Gator Bowl win over Missouri after J'Mari Taylor declared for the draft. He's now firmly entrenched as a riser in the Cavaliers' five-man rushing rotation.

Riser: WR Jacquon Gibson

Virtually ignored in Virginia's opening 34-8 win over NC State (one target, no receptions), Gibson announced his presence with two receptions (both for touchdowns) against Norfolk State. On the second, he showed his elusiveness by turning a quick hitch route into a 25-yard score.

Gibson was a high-volume receiver (63 catches) for a winless UMass team a year ago, but did not score a touchdown. In fact, he found the end zone only once in four seasons with the Minutemen. But with Rico Flores Jr. still sidelined with a sore hamstring, Gibson looks like the most reliable target for Beau Pribula. He tripled his career scoring output in one night.

Riser: S Brandyn Hillman

It didn't seem as if Hillman could outdo his performance against NC State, when he intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. But he did exactly that against NSU, snagging two more picks.

"I told him, 'I brought you here to be the guy--not one of the guys,'" Coach Tony Elliott, who lost out to Michigan in the recruiting battle for Hillman out of Portsmouth's Churchland High School, said. " ... I didn't have the firepower three years ago to get him. Now I'm just glad he's on my team."

Hillman did commit a penalty that extended Norfolk State's first drive, but atoned with his first pick of the night. If Kam Robinson returns to form, the Cavaliers now appear to have two formidable defensive playmakers.

Falling: RB Peyton Lewis

Yes, he scored his first touchdown as a Cavalier on a 3-yard second-quarter run. But the heralded transfer remains fifth in Virginia's running back rotation, with little indication of upward mobility.

Lewis arrived from Tennessee with significant hype and speed and was expected to battle Middlebrook for the starting job. Through two games, though, he has gained 17 yards on 10 carries while less-heralded Davis and Noah Vaughn have shined.

Having a player with Lewis' talent as your fifth running back is a great problem for Elliott to have. For Lewis, it's not ideal.

Falling: CB Jacobie Henderson

Again, the sky isn't falling here. Henderson led the Cavaliers with eight tackles and broke up a pass on Friday night. But that's because the Spartans seemed to target the Rutgers transfer early and often.

Most notable was a 32-yard second-quarter connection from Deljay Bailey to Paul Billups II, with Henderson on the coverage. The drive ended in a missed field goal, so no real damage was done. But future opponents with better personnel may also view Henderson as the weak link in an experienced secondary.

Falling: DT Jason Hammond

This isn't his fault. Hammond had to be helped off the field with an apparent elbow injury and appeared to be in a great deal of pain.

The senior from Miami has been a key cog in Virginia's stingy defense. Elliott said after the game that he didn't have an update on Hammond's status. The Cavaliers have plenty of depth along the front four, but losing a starter like Hammond hurts, even with Friday's pregame reinstatement of Cazeem Moore.