Instant takeaways from Virginia’s win over Norfolk State

Virginia football is officially 2-0. The latest big win was a 59-3 triumph over Norfolk State, advancing the Cavaliers’ point differential to 93-11 on the season.

Here are instant takeaways from another blowout at Scott Stadium.

Brandyn Hillman could be an All-American

For the second game in a row, Hillman forced a pair of turnovers. The star safety is quickly establishing himself as a game-changing player — and one of the best defensive playmakers in the country.

At this rate, Hillman should be a strong contender to earn All-American honors. Virginia looks like a truly elite unit with Hillman sprinting around the field.

The defense is still growing

On paper, this game looks like the textbook definition of a blowout. However, Norfolk State did manage to generate a few big plays. The Spartans marched all the way to Virginia’s 14-yard line on a drive in the second quarter.

Overall, Norfolk State recorded over 220 yards —- a figure perhaps higher than expected for a struggling FCS program playing at the No. 25 team in the country. That did not come back to bite the Cavaliers, but against a better opponent, giving up big plays and losing the time of possession battle could be fatal.

Rushing attack remains a committee approach

Today’s leading rusher was not Beau Pribula or Xavier Brown. Instead, it was Xay Davis’ turn. The sophomore was the only player to run for over 100 yards, fueled by a 44-yard scamper.

Brown, who had two touchdowns against the Wolfpack, only had five total touches for 25 yards. Starter Jekail Middlebrook had four touches for 20 yards.

It did not cost the team, but Virginia made some rare mistakes

The Cavaliers, as the most experienced team in the country, seldom make mistakes. They made a few Friday. Virginia was flagged for three penalties and Pribula threw an interception to dampen an otherwise highly efficient outing.

Jacquon Gibson emerging as Pribula’s most trusted target?

The ground game was the focal point of Virginia’s offense again, so it is difficult to assess the true potential of the aerial attack. However, Gibson was Pribula’s target on a few big plays.

Gibson led the Cavaliers with three catches for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Last year, he averaged the 12th most receptions per game among all FBS receivers. He might not catch 10-plus passes each game, but he is capable of making big plays on a consistent basis.