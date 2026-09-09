Notes and Quotes from Tony Elliott ahead of Virginia's Matchup Against Norfolk State

After a strangely early bye week, Virginia football is back in action Friday — hosting Norfolk State for an evening game at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers are expected to win by several touchdowns. Even so, Coach Tony Elliott is not overlooking the Spartans.

Here are the key notes from Elliott’s weekly press conference.

Kam Robinson good to go, playing time unknown

Elliott provided an injury update on his star linebacker. In short, Robinson is expected to play. The snap count remains uncertain.

“We'll be smart,” Elliott said. “We're going to turn him loose, but we'll also be smart. This will be the first time that he'll be out there in full contact because all of our tackle to the ground scrimmages, he was not available during fall camp.”

Two factors might go against Robinson’s chances of playing a full game. Virginia could build an insurmountable lead early, and the Cavaliers have multiple linebackers they would like to work into the gameplan.

“I just think the biggest thing with that group is there's not a huge drop off when Kam's not in there, and that's what we've wanted to do,” Elliott said. “Hopefully, now with the competitive depth, he doesn't have to be out there to make every single play. I know he wants to, right?”

Virginia could benefit from an even healthier Robinson for the Sept. 19 duel with West Virginia.

The Cavaliers have depth. Elliott wants more

Elliott’s team is known for a few reasons. One of them is an elite offensive line that is full of depth and experience. Elliott still says he wants to see more from that group. He is looking for 12 playable linemen.

“I think we're closer to having seven, eight, nine — maybe 10,” Elliott said. “But that number needs to be 12. And I think that's a number I've been saying for a while. But it's just for the long haul, right? It just takes reps off of guys, it takes exposure away from guys, it builds depth. It's critical and huge to have as many guys available and ready to play, not just on the offensive line, but at every position.”

Pundits can speculate about which linemen Elliott deems playable, but no matter what, the Cavaliers coach is looking for more insurance up front.

In-state recruiting remains a priority

Against NC State, Virginia hosted nearly 100 recruits. Many of them were coveted in-state prospects.

“The guys that we're talking about on our roster that are freakish — [Brandyn] Hillman and [Kam] Robinson, they're from the state of Virginia, right?” Elliott said. “And I really philosophically believe in doing things from the inside out all the way around. And so it's important that the top players in the state know that they don't have to leave the state. Now if they choose to, because it is their decision, but it's not a situation where we lack anything that they need to be successful.”

Elliott said it was critical to impress visiting recruits and their families.

The Commonwealth is home to some of the nation’s best talents, many of whom decide to play their college ball at Big Ten and SEC heavyweights.

“I'm going to start in the state of Virginia because there's an unbelievable amount of talent, great coaching at the high school level,” Elliott said. “So there's great atmospheres around the state. So we want to start with guys. And you look at our class that's coming together, the bulk of them are from the state of Virginia. I want to do it with guys that it means something to put on the V Sabres and represent the state of Virginia.”