Saturday, Virginia tests its 2-1 record against Delaware in a 6 p.m. duel at Scott Stadium. Below, the Virginia On SI staff predict what will unfold:

Jackson Caudell: Virginia 38, Delaware 17

Saturday will be the first chance for UVA to show that it has learned some lessons from the loss to West Virginia. The defense will be searching for a bounce-back game, and the offense will need to showcase a passing game that was absent against the Mountaineers.

UVA won't get away from what it is as a running team, but this opportunity against the Blue Hens will give the Cavaliers a chance to show they have started to correct some of their biggest problems. Virginia is back at home and will get a convincing victory before jumping back into ACC play against Florida State.

Xander Tilock: Virginia 38, Delaware 20

I'm torn on this one — the Blue Hens have looked impressive offensively, but the Cavaliers are due for a massive rebound at home. This should be the perfect test for Virginia. It should win, but its defensive backs will be challenged by Delaware quarterback Nick Minicucci.

I predict the Cavaliers defense will rise to the occasion, putting together a better outing than last week. On the other side of the ball, Virginia has been incredibly efficient and it would be surprising to see the Blue Hens find success against Beau Pribula and a talented run game.

This could very well be a one-possession game at halftime — but these Cavaliers know they have to perform to the standard that was set last year as well as earlier this season.

Steve DeShazo: Virginia 34, Delaware 17

This is a quintessential trap game: a matchup with a talented but undistinguished opponent, nestled between a humbling loss and a crucial conference road contest next weekend at Florida State.

The Blue Hens will test both Virginia's talent and focus. If the Cavaliers give up big early passes from Minicucci to Sean Wilson and Da'Wain Lofton, their confidence — especially after struggling against West Virginia — and their game plan could both be altered.

Virginia can neutralize Minicucci with a stronger pass rush, as well as an effective run game of its own to control the clock, maintain the lead and keep Delaware's offense on the field. If the Cavaliers can't succeed in those tasks against the Blue Hens, it will be a tougher day than expected — and won't bode well for the ACC games ahead on their schedule.