Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Live Updates | ACC Men's Basketball Tournament
No. 9 seed Virginia (15-16) is set to take on No. 8 seed Georgia Tech (16-15) in the second round of the 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at 12pm ET (ESPN2) at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below. Updates will be posted at each timeout in reverse chronological order with the most recent updates at the top of the article. Refresh the page for updates.
Virginia 22, Georgia Tech 19 | 3:23 1H
Isaac McKneely sets up behind a screen from Cofie and nails the deep three-pointer. Lance Terry answers with a corner three on the other end, the first made three-pointer of the game for the Yellow Jackets.
UVA 22, GT 19 | 3:23 1H
Saunders is fouled in the paint and makes both free throws; maybe that will help his shooting confidence. Virginia forces another Georgia Tech turnover and the Cavaliers capitalize in transition as Jacob Cofie spins through the paint and finishes the layup. Ndongo gets deep positioning in the paint and scores at the rim, ending a drought of nearly nine minutes without a made basket. Saunders missed back-to-back jumpers and then Ndongo flies in for a putback dunk over Saunders. Ron Sanchez calls timeout.
UVA 19, GT 16 | 4:38 1H
George makes both free throws to tie the game at 10-10. Taine Murray flares behind a screen and knocks down the catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the left wing. Virginia forces a shot-clock violation and Georgia Tech hasn't made a shot in more than five minutes. Elijah Saunders has had four pretty open looks from three-point range and has missed all four of them, including one air-ball. Ndongo is fouled under the basket and makes both free throws. McKneely uses a screen to get to the paint and gets a floater to fall with a soft touch. Georgia Tech uses another timeout to save a possession in the back court, so the Yellow Jackets have used two of their four timeouts in the first half of a game they are trailing by three points.
UVA 15, GT 12 | 7:22 1H
George sets up Powell inside and he muscles through Buchanan for a layup. Georgia Tech is feasting in the paint so far today. Rohde answers with a floater on the other end. Both teams go a couple of minutes without scoring, but George is fouled by McKneely on a dribble drive and will shoot a pair of free throws after the timeout.
UVA 10, GT 8 | 11:47 1H
Georgia Tech wins the opening tip and Duncan Powell goes right to work, lowering his shoulder and getting to the rim for a layup. Naithan George sets up Baye Ndongo for an easy layup. After coming up empty on their first two trips, the Cavaliers get on the board as Isaac McKneely comes free around a Blake Buchanan screen and swishes a three from the top of the key. Georgia Tech turns the ball over and Andrew Rohde throws a transition pass to Elijah Saunders, who gets fouled and makes both free throws. George attacks from the wing and gets around McKneely for a layup. Rohde pulls the trigger on a deep three-pointer and knocks it down. Damon Stoudamire calls an early timeout.
UVA 8, GT 6 | 14:42 1H
Here are the starting lineups for both teams.
Virginia: Andrew Rohde, Dai Dai Ames, Isaac McKneely, Elijah Saunders, Blake Buchanan
Georgia Tech: Lance Terry, Naithan George, Jaeden Mustaf, Baye Ndongo, Duncan Powell
As we await our 12pm ET tipoff on ESPN2 for Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, read a full preview for the game here: Virginia Basketball vs. Georgia Tech Game Preview, Score Prediction
The winner of Virginia-Georgia Tech will advance to the quarterfinals and will take on No. 1 Duke on Thursday at 12pm.
Virginia vs. Georgia Tech Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Georgia Tech 50-40 in the all-time series that dates back to 1947.
- UVA is 5-5 against Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament games, with the last meeting being a 72-52 victory for the Cavaliers over the Yellow Jackets in the quarterfinals of the 2016 ACC Tournament.
- Virginia has won every meeting with Georgia Tech since that matchup in the 2016 ACC quarterfinals, coming into this meeting with a 13-game winning streak in the series.
- The Yellow Jackets last defeated the Cavaliers 68-64 on January 9th, 2016 in Atlanta.
- UVA has won 20 of the last 22 games against Georgia Tech.
Notes & History on Virginia at the ACC Tournament
- Virginia earned the No. 9 seed in the ACC Tournament for the first time since 2010 and fourth time ever (1998, 1999, 2010, 2025).
- This is UVA's lowest seed at the ACC Tournament since 2010.
- Virginia is 1-3 all-time at the ACC Tournament when playing as the No. 9 seed.
- UVA is 47-66 all-time in ACC Tournament games.
- The Cavaliers are 8-14 in ACC Tournament games in Charlotte, including appearances in the 1990 and 1994 ACC Tournament Championship Games.
- UVA is 2-0 all-time in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
- Virginia is seeking its fourth ACC Tournament title, having brought home the trophy in 1976 as the No. 6 seed and in 2014 and 2018 as the No. 1 seed.