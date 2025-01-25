Virginia vs. Notre Dame Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
Virginia (9-10, 2-6 ACC) hosts Notre Dame (8-10, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers look to earn their second straight win after defeating Boston College 74-56 on Tuesday night. See below for score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis from tonight's matchup. Refresh the page for the most recent game updates.
Virginia vs. Notre Dame Pregame Notes
- Virginia leads Notre Dame 18-4 in the all-time series that dates back to February of 1981.
- UVA is 13-2 against Notre Dame in regular season ACC play since the Fighting Irish joined the conference in 2013.
- The Cavaliers are 9-0 against the Fighting Irish in games played in Charlottesville, including a 65-53 victory in their most recent meeting back on January 31st, 2024.
- Virginia and Notre Dame split a pair of regular season matchups last season, with the Fighting Irish defeating the Cavaliers 76-54 in South Bend.
- UVA is 8-3 in home games at John Paul Jones Arena this season.
- Notre Dame is tied for 14th in the ACC standings with a 2-5 record in conference play, while Virginia is just below in 16th place with a 2-6 ACC record.
