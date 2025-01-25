Cavaliers Now

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball

Aidan Baller

Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia (9-10, 2-6 ACC) hosts Notre Dame (8-10, 2-5 ACC) on Saturday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers look to earn their second straight win after defeating Boston College 74-56 on Tuesday night. See below for score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis from tonight's matchup. Refresh the page for the most recent game updates.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Pregame Notes

  • Virginia leads Notre Dame 18-4 in the all-time series that dates back to February of 1981.
  • UVA is 13-2 against Notre Dame in regular season ACC play since the Fighting Irish joined the conference in 2013.
  • The Cavaliers are 9-0 against the Fighting Irish in games played in Charlottesville, including a 65-53 victory in their most recent meeting back on January 31st, 2024.
  • Virginia and Notre Dame split a pair of regular season matchups last season, with the Fighting Irish defeating the Cavaliers 76-54 in South Bend.
  • UVA is 8-3 in home games at John Paul Jones Arena this season.
  • Notre Dame is tied for 14th in the ACC standings with a 2-5 record in conference play, while Virginia is just below in 16th place with a 2-6 ACC record.
Published
Aidan Baller
AIDAN BALLER

Aidan has been writing for Virginia Cavaliers On SI since January of 2023 and covers UVA football, basketball, men's soccer, and men's lacrosse. He is from New York and is currently in his fourth year at the University of Virginia, enrolled in the M.S. in Accounting program.