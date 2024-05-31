Virginia vs. Penn Live Updates | NCAA Baseball Tournament
No. 12 Virginia (41-15) is set to take on Penn (24-23) in the opening game of the Charlottesville Regional at the 2024 NCAA Baseball Tournament on Friday at 12pm at Disharoon Park. Follow along with score updates, play-by-play, and live analysis for the game in the thread below.
Note: most recent updates are at the top of the page in reverse chronological order. Refresh the page for updates.
Pregame Information
Today's game is set to start at 12pm and will be streamed on ESPN+.
The umpires for today's game are Scott Cline (HP), Derrick Everett (1B), Mark Wagers (2B), and Alex Ortiz (3B).
The winner of today's game will take on the winner of Mississippi State vs. St. John's (7pm on ESPN+) in the winner's bracket game on Saturday at 6pm, while the losers will meet in an elimination game on Saturday at 12pm.
Penn Starting Lineup
2B Connor Chavez (.291)
3B Wyatt Henseler (.372)
SS Davis Baker (.309)
CF Ryan Taylor (.312)
1B Nick Spaventa (.325)
LF Gavin Collins (.277)
DH Carson Ozmer (.318)
C Justin Neskie (.273)
RF Calvin Brown (.211)
SP Cole Zaffiro - 5-4, 4.98 ERA
Virginia Starting Lineup
SS Griff O'Ferrall (.336)
DH Ethan Anderson (.332)
RF Casey Saucke (.354)
1B Henry Ford (.342)
LF Harrison Didawick (.301)
2B Henry Godbout (.376)
3B Eric Becker (.360)
CF Bobby Whalen (.403)
SP Joe Savino: 2-2, 3.18 ERA
