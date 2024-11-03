Virginia vs. Pittsburgh Kickoff Time & TV Designation Announced
The week 11 Virginia football game against Pittsburgh on Saturday, November 9th will kick off at 8pm ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will be televised on the ACC Network, as announced by the Atlantic Coast Conference early on Sunday morning (November 3).
This will be UVA's third primetime game of the season, but the team's first night game since week 3. The Cavaliers previously played primetime games at Wake Forest on September 7th (7pm on ESPN) and against Maryland on September 14th (8pm on the ACC Network), but have played only afternoon and early evening games since then.
Here is the full slate of ACC games for week 11 of the college football season (all times ET and on Saturday, Nov. 9 unless otherwise specified):
- California at Wake Forest, 8pm on Friday, November 8 on ACC Network
- Miami at Georgia Tech, 12pm on ESPN
- Syracuse at Boston College, 12pm on The CW
- Clemson at Virginia Tech, 3:30pm on ESPN
- Duke at NC State, 3:30pm on ACC Network
- Florida State at Notre Dame, 7:30pm on NBC
- Virginia at Pittsburgh, 8pm on ACC Network
Kickoff times have yet to be announced for two of UVA's remaining games. Here's Virginia's remaining 2024 football schedule:
Saturday, November 9th at 8pm: at Pittsburgh (ACC Network)
Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm: at Notre Dame (NBC/Peacock)
Saturday, November 23rd at TBD: vs. SMU (TBD)
Saturday, November 30th at TBD: at Virginia Tech (TBD)
The Atlantic Coast Conference typically announces the kickoff times for each week's games two Mondays prior to the game, or 12 days in advance. However, the ACC reserves the right to exercise a six-day flex and wait until the conclusion of the previous weekend's games to determine the next weekend's kickoff times and TV designations, as was the case in week 10 and week 11. If the ACC does not use the six-day flex, UVA will learn the kickoff time and TV designation for its home finale against SMU (November 23) on Monday, November 11th, while those details for the regular season finale against Virginia Tech (November 30) will be revealed on Monday, November 18th. Virginia's week 12 game at Notre Dame was previously announced to be televised on NBC and Peacock with a kickoff time of 3:30pm ET.
Three consecutive losses have dropped Virginia to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in ACC play. Up next, UVA comes out of the bye week and travels to take on Pittsburgh next Saturday at 8pm at Acrisure Stadium. The Panthers were unbeaten until this weekend, when they suffered a lopsided 48-25 loss on the road at SMU. Pittsburgh is now 7-1 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.
