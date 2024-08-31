Virginia vs. Richmond Live Updates | NCAA Football
Score Virginia 7, Richmond 0
Virginia 7, Richmond 0 | 9:45 1st Quarter
Out of the timeout, Corey Thomas forces a fumble which is recovered by Kam Robinson. UVA ball.
Virginia 7, Richmond 0 | 9:54 1st Quarter
Richmond picks up its first down of the game on a nine yard rush from Kyle Wickersham. Spiders call timeout on their own 39.
Virginia 7, Richmond 0 | 11:35 1st Quarter
Three plays is all it took for the Cavaliers on offense. A 35 yard run from Colandrea followed by a seven yard rush from Kobe Pace before Colandrea finds Trell Harris for a 35 yard touchdown.
Virginia 0, Richmond 0 | 13:08 1st Quarter
Virginia forces a three and out and forces Richmond to punt. UVA starts its first drive on the 23 yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Anthony Colandrea tucks and runs for 35 yards.
Virginia 0, Richmond 0 | 15:00 1st Quarter
Virginia wins the coin toss and has elected to defer. Richmond starts on offense first.
As for injury updates McKale Boley is out and Jack Witmer is in at left tackle.
Virginia football looks to start the season on track against the Richmond Spiders. This article will be constantly updated with score updates and analysis throughout the game. For now, feel free to read some of our game previews.
Kickoff is set for 6pm at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia.
