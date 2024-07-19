Cavaliers Now

Virginia Women's Basketball Adds Guard Payton Dunbar to 2024 Recruiting Class

Matt Newton

Virginia women's basketball supplemented its 2024 recruiting class with another reclassified 2025 prospect, as guard Payton Dunbar committed to and signed with the Cavaliers on Thursday.
Virginia women's basketball supplemented its 2024 recruiting class with another reclassified 2025 prospect, as guard Payton Dunbar committed to and signed with the Cavaliers on Thursday. / Virginia Athletics

Virginia women's basketball added yet another talented player to its roster for the 2024-2025 season, as Coach Mox announced on Thursday the signing of Payton Dunbar, a 2025 guard recruit who is also reclassifying to the class of 2024 and joining the Cavaliers for next season.

A 5'11" guard from Narrows, Virginia, Dunbar was homeschooled but competed for Jefferson Christian Academy in Ripplemead, Virginia. Dunbar scored 1,348 career points, led her team to a NACA Championship in 2023, and averaged 27 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block per game.

Dunbar visited Virginia on June 21st in the midst of visits to Wake Forest, Michigan, and Rutgers. Each of those schools made her top six along with Providence and Virginia Tech and Dunbar ultimately chose the Cavaliers over those contenders.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Payton into our family,” Coach Mox said of Dunbar. “Another homegrown Virginia kid, Payton is an extremely hard worker on and off the court. She is graduating early with a 4.0 GPA and will enroll at UVA in August. She is an amazing person who will enhance our culture and already lives by program’s motto, ‘Grind Now, Shine Later.’ She’s a three-level scorer who will flourish in our uptempo style of play. Wahoo Nation, we have another in-state kid you are going to love.”

Dunbar will join Virginia's incoming freshmen class which includes Breona Hurd and Kamryn Kitchen, who also reclassified from the class of 2025 when she committed to UVA back in June.

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Managing Editor and Publisher, CavaliersNow Email: mattnewton@virginia.eduTwitter: @mattynewtssWebsite | LinkedIn | Instagram Matt Newton is the managing editor and publisher at CavaliersNow. He has been covering UVA athletics since 2019 and has been the managing editor at CavaliersNow since launching the site in August 2021. Matt covers all things UVA sports, including Virginia basketball and football news and recruiting, former Wahoos in the pros, and coverage of all 23 of the NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. A native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Matt grew up a huge Philadelphia sports fan, but has also been a UVA sports fanatic his entire life thanks to his parents, who are alums of the University of Virginia. Matt followed in his parents' footsteps and attended UVA from 2017-2021, graduating with a degree in Media Studies and a minor in Economics in May of 2021. 