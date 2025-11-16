Virginia Women’s Soccer Takes Down High Point
After facing Florida State (twice) and Stanford (twice) in their last six games, the Virginia Cavaliers got a bit of a reprieve when the selection committee slotted them as the fourth #1 seed in the tournament. They would start out playing at home, for up to the first four rounds, and they would get one of the decided minnows of the tournament, in this case the Big South’s Highpoint.
Now, full credit to High Point. They had a remarkable turnaround to their season. After starting out the season 0 – 8 – 3 (and having gone an entire calendar month without scoring a goal) the Panthers got on a roll, winning three games in the Big South Tournament and taking down the #1 and #2 seeds in the process. Any coach, any player, any fan would be happy with that narrative.
It just didn’t do them any good against a rampant Cavalier team. This game wasn’t close. Virginia got their first shot less than two minutes into the game – en route to 41 total shots for the game – and won their first corner, of 11 on the game, just 30 seconds later.
It started up top as Meredith McDermott, continuing her “resurgence” since the ACC tournament, was pressing the High Point backline and looking very dangerous as her speed was targeted behind the High Point defense. Virginia also had a very specific tactical short corner kick that they wanted to work on, running the exact play four straight times. Head coach Steve Swanson has had the women playing more short corners this year than in recent memory, largely because the Hoos lack an aerial presence, and High Point was slow to react to the corners. Thirteen minutes in, and just two minutes after they had tried the exact same play, Ella Carter scored this off the two-man game with Maggie Cagle.
High Point had had a couple of moments of possession up to that point, but after the goal, the game was essentially over. I don’t know if it was a tactical point of emphasis, or it could have been the gulf in capability between the two teams, but Virginia set up inside the box and we saw a season’s worth of touches, one-twos and drop-offs inside the box. McDermott, especially, looked strong playing with her back to the goal and holding up play. Pearl Cecil and Carrie Helfrich both had shots blocked on the line, Liv Rademaker was living inside the box and Virginia was knocking on the door.
With nine minutes left in the half, Allie Ross finished off this combo play to make it 2 – 0. Again, it was off a corner. And the game was essentially over.
The teams had to play the second half.
Addison Halpern had a nice redirect off a Pearl Cecil shot for the third goal, and Maggie Cagle, upon a second VAR review for fouls on her, drew a penalty, which she converted for the 4 – 0 lead.
That was at the 24 minute mark. At that point, Swanson emptied his bench, taking off Lanie Rouse, Lia Godfrey, Maggie Cagle, Kiki Maki and Vickie Safradin. In came Laughlin Ryan, Kathryn Kelly and most notably, Kira Waller. In just her third game of her two-year Virginia career, Waller had a killer pass that Allie Ross should have buried for a fifth goal. And then a lovely pass from her sprung Sophia Bradley, who did not miss, and gave Virginia the 5 – 0 final score. If you look at the picture leading off this article, it seems the Virginia players are celebrating Waller’s assist as much as they are Bradley’s strike, which is one of the ways we all find meaning in one of these 1 v 16 beatdowns.
Virginia got this #1 seed by virtue (I think) of having had a 5-week run at #1 for the season and because (I know) of their having the #2 RPI this season. Playing an out-of-conference slate that included West Virginia, Penn State and Georgetown got the Cavaliers ready for the gauntlet that is the ACC. Hard work is its own reward, or hard work is a virtue. Pick you own aphorism.
Next Up: Speaking of Penn State… The Lions get a rematch against the Cavaliers on Thursday, November 20th. Game time is still to be determined, but the game will be on the ACC Network.