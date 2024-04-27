Virginia WR Malik Washington Selected by Miami Dolphins in 6th Round of NFL Draft
Virginia wide receiver Malik Washington was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 184th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
Washington had to wait a little bit longer than expected to hear his name called, as the Cavalier record-breaking wideout was projected to go as high as the fourth or even the third round. Instead, in a draft packed with talented pass catchers, Washington's smaller stature at 5'8" ultimately worked against him and he wound up being the 26th wide receiver taken in the draft.
Miami could be a great landing spot for Washington, though, as the Dolphins have a need for depth at wide receiver behind starters Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Braxton Berrios. Head coach Mike McDaniel is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL and should be able to make good use out of Washington's abilities. Washington will also benefit greatly from playing alongside Tyreek Hill, another shorter receiver (5'10") who is arguably the best wide receiver in football.
In just one season at Virginia, Washington rewrote the program's receiving record books. His 110 receptions broke the school record and led the nation. His 1,426 receiving yards set the program record and were 4th in the country. Washington had a nation-leading 10 100-yard receiving games, more than any Cavalier wide receiver has ever had in a career. At the end of the year, Washington was named to the All-ACC First Team and was a Second-Team All-American on Associated Press and several other college football publications.
Washington is the fifth UVA wide receiver to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2000, joining Billy McMullen (2003), Marques Hagans (2006), Joe Reed (2020), and Dontayvion Wicks (2023). He is the first Cavalier to be selected by the Miami Dolphins since Terry Kirby in 1993. Virginia has had a player selected in each of the last three NFL Drafts (Jelani Woods in 2022 and Dontayvion Wicks in 2023) and in six of the last seven drafts.
With Washington entering the ranks of the National Football League, there are three active wide receivers from Virginia in the NFL: Olamide Zaccheaus (Commanders), Dontayvion Wicks (Packers), and Malik Washington (Dolphins).