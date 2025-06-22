AFC East Division Odds for 2025 Season (Bills Remain Heavy Favorites)
It’s the Buffalo Bills’ world and the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets have been living in it since Josh Allen broke onto the scene. In five of his seven seasons, the Bills have won the AFC East five times, which have all been every year in this decade.
Buffalo finished 2024 at 13-4 with Allen winning his first MVP award. The Patriots owned the division for a generation with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady collecting Super Bowl rings and that landscape has only continued with Allen’s Bills as the other three times have yet to prove a challenge for the crown.
You can argue the Dolphins fell short of their expectations last year because of Tua Tagovailoa’s injury in Week 2 and Tyreek Hill had his worst career output. After all, this unit allowed the fourth-fewest points in the league, but missed the playoffs.
This was all while the Jets had another cataclysmic year where soap operas revolving players and personnel firings flipped the switch on Super Bowl expectations to a 5-12 finish. New England’s poor drafting caught up with it and it finished last at 4-13, but Drake Maye at least proved flashes of promise in becoming their franchise quarterback.
Will the narrative of the Bills dominance repeat itself in 2025 or is there room for upset? Here’s how bookmakers project things to go down.
2025 AFC East Odds
- Buffalo Bills -240
- New England Patriots +500
- Miami Dolphins +700
- New York Jets +1400
Bills Lead as Heavy 2025 AFC East Favorites
Once again, Vegas has no faith in the Patriots, Dolphins or Jets to cause disruption in the hierarchy of this division. Allen has lost two AFC Championships and three divisional round games in the last five seasons and most believe the other shoe has to drop sooner or later. The Bills’ greatest obstacles remain in other regions of the AFC, including the Chiefs, Ravens and Bengals, so divisional games project to be seasonal checkpoints for the five-time winners. No other division has a team with shorter odds to win than the Bills’ -240. After all, they are tied with the Ravens as Super Bowl favorites at the time of this writing.
The Patriots interestingly springboard to the second-shortest odds after their failure under one-year coach Jerod Mayo. Now with Mike Vrabel at the helm, No. 4 overall pick offensive tackle Will Campbell and star receiver Stefon Diggs joining the fold, expectations are higher in Foxborough.
Hill remains a Dolphin and Mike McDaniel will give it another go. Miami hung into the playoff race until the eleventh hour last season and if it weren’t for some injuries and distractions, you could say they should have made it. They will have to convert more consistently on late downs and a lot rides on whether Hill can bounce back with a signature elite stat line.
Now with Justin Fields and former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Jets have a fresh outlook, but books aren’t falling for new wallpaper again at MetLife. New York are more than longshots to win the division despite having the same weapons that were once around the overhyped Aaron Rodgers era.
