How to Watch Virginia Basketball vs Texas: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After getting a win over Queen's last week, Virginia is ready for one of its biggest non-conference games of this season. The Cavaliers invade Austin to face the Texas Longhorns in this year's ACC/SEC Challenge. It is going to be the first time that these two programs have faces each other.

UVA is coming off of a big blowout win over Queen's and the Cavaliers still look like one of the best teams in the ACC.

Thijs De Ridder led six players in double figures with 21 points as Virginia raced past Queens 94-69 on Nov. 28 at John Paul Jones Arena. Sam Lewis (15), Johann Grünloh (13), Devin Tillis (13), Chance Mallory (11) and Jacari White (11) also reached double figures as UVA had six players score 10 or more points in a game for the first time since 2008.

UVA made a season-high 15 3-pointers and UVA had six players (De Ridder, Grünloh, Lewis, Mallory, Tillis and White) make multiple 3-pointers in the same game for the first time in school history.

Here is how you can watch the game tonight:

The Virginia-Texas game will be televised on ESPNU and streamed on ESPN.com/watch.

• The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.

• Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

Great Start Offensively

Virginia is averaging a school-record 28.6 3-point attempts per game, surpassing 22.7 in 2007-08. UVA has shot 30 or more 3-pointers in three contests. UVA attempted 30 or more 3-pointers in back-to-back games (Rider and NCCU) for the first time since March of 2021 (Syracuse and Ohio). UVA’s 36 3-point attempts vs. NC Central were its most since 38 against Virginia Tech on Feb. 10, 2018. Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

UVA is shooting 36.5 percent (73 of 200) from 3-point range. Jacari White leads the team with 16 3-pointers, while Sam Lewis and Malik Thomas each have 12 3-pointers. De Ridder leads three players averaging double figures at 18 ppg, followed by Thomas (13.4 ppg), Mallory (11.3 ppg) and Lewis (10.4 ppg). Grünloh leads the team in rebounding (7.7 rpg) and blocks (3.3 bpg), while Hall has a team-best 4.0 assists per game. UVA is averaging 87.6 points per game and limiting its opponents to 67.6 ppg.

