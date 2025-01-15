Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 1/15
After a brief hiatus over winter break, Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams, men's and women's tennis teams, men's and women's squash teams, men's and women's track & field teams, and wrestling team.
This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by a home game for Virginia men's basketball against SMU on Wednesday night followed by a road trip to Louisville on Saturday, a pair of ACC road games for the UVA women's basketball team at Virginia Tech and NC State, the opening of the seasons for the UVA men's and women's tennis teams, and Virginia wrestling hosting NC State on Friday night.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of January 15-19, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
Wednesday, January 15th
Women's Tennis: Duquesne 0, Virginia 7
Women's Tennis: Duquesne 0, Virginia 7
9pm: Men's Basketball vs. SMU, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Thursday, January 16th
5pm: Men's Tennis at South Carolina, Carolina Indoor Tennis Center (Columbia, SC), Live Stream
6pm: Women's Basketball at Virginia Tech, Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra
Friday, January 17th
All day (1/17-1/18): Track & Field - Virginia Tech Invitational, Rector Field House (Blacksburg, VA)
7pm: Wrestling vs. NC State, UVA Aquatics & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, January 18th
12pm: Men's Basketball at Louisville, KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY), ESPN2
1pm: Men's & Women's Squash vs. Dickinson, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
1pm: Women's Tennis vs. James Madison, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
Sunday, January 19th
12pm: Men's & Women's Squash vs. Drexel, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
2pm: Women's Basketball at NC State, Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, NC), The CW Network
3pm: Men's Tennis vs. Old Dominion, Country Club of Virginia (Richmond, VA)