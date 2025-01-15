Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 1/15

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

After a brief hiatus over winter break, Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams, men's and women's tennis teams, men's and women's squash teams, men's and women's track & field teams, and wrestling team.

This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by a home game for Virginia men's basketball against SMU on Wednesday night followed by a road trip to Louisville on Saturday, a pair of ACC road games for the UVA women's basketball team at Virginia Tech and NC State, the opening of the seasons for the UVA men's and women's tennis teams, and Virginia wrestling hosting NC State on Friday night.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of January 15-19, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.

Wednesday, January 15th

Women's Tennis: Duquesne 0, Virginia 7

Women's Tennis: Duquesne 0, Virginia 7

9pm: Men's Basketball vs. SMU, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Thursday, January 16th

5pm: Men's Tennis at South Carolina, Carolina Indoor Tennis Center (Columbia, SC), Live Stream

6pm: Women's Basketball at Virginia Tech, Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, January 17th

All day (1/17-1/18): Track & Field - Virginia Tech Invitational, Rector Field House (Blacksburg, VA)

7pm: Wrestling vs. NC State, UVA Aquatics & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, January 18th

12pm: Men's Basketball at Louisville, KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY), ESPN2

1pm: Men's & Women's Squash vs. Dickinson, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

1pm: Women's Tennis vs. James Madison, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

Sunday, January 19th

12pm: Men's & Women's Squash vs. Drexel, McArthur Squash Center (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

2pm: Women's Basketball at NC State, Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, NC), The CW Network

3pm: Men's Tennis vs. Old Dominion, Country Club of Virginia (Richmond, VA)

Published
Matt Newton
MATT NEWTON

Matt launched Virginia Cavaliers On SI in August of 2021 and has since served as the site's publisher and managing editor, covering all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. He is from Downingtown, Pennsylvania and graduated from UVA in May of 2021.