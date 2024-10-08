Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 10/8

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's golf, men's tennis, men's and women's soccer, field hockey, volleyball, and football teams.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of October 8-13, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each game.

Tuesday, October 8th

All day: Men's Golf - Hamptons Intercollegiate, Maidstone Club (East Hampton, NY)

7pm: Men's Soccer vs. James Madison, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Thursday, October 10th

All day (10/10-10/14): Men's Tennis - ITA Atlantic Regional, Folkes-Stevens Tennis Center (Norfolk, VA)

7pm: Women's Soccer vs. NC State, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Friday, October 11th

7pm: Volleyball at Clemson, Jervey Gym (Clemson, SC), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Men's Soccer at Boston College, Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field (Newton, MA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, October 12th

3:30pm: Football vs. Louisville, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Sunday, October 13th

12pm: Field Hockey vs. Saint Joseph's, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Volleyball at Georgia Tech, O'Keefe Gymnasium (Atlanta, GA), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Women's Soccer vs. SMU, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

