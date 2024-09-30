Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 9/30
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule is loaded with home sporting events for UVA's Homecomings weekend, including the annual Virginia basketball Blue-White scrimmages at John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday evening, Virginia football hosting Boston College on Saturday at noon, UVA men's soccer hosting Virginia Tech on Friday night, Virginia field hockey hosting Louisville on Sunday afternoon, and UVA volleyball hosting Florida State on Friday at Mem Gym and then Miami on Sunday afternoon in a special match at John Paul Jones Arena.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 30-October 6, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for updates.
Monday, September 30th
All day (9/30-10/1): Women's Golf - Windy City Collegiate Classic, Westmoreland Country Club (Wilmette, IL)
7pm: Men's Soccer vs. UNC-Greensboro, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Thursday, October 3rd
7pm: Women's Soccer at Duke, Koskinen Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network Extra
Friday, October 4th
All day (10/4-10/6): Women's Tennis - Wahoowa Invitational, Boar's Head Sports Club (Charlottesville, VA)
4:30pm: Field Hockey at Boston College, Boston College Field Hockey Complex (Newton, MA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Volleyball vs. Florida State, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Men's Soccer vs. Virginia Tech, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, October 5th
12pm: Football vs. Boston College, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
6pm: Women's & Men's Basketball - Blue & White Scrimmage, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA)
Sunday, October 6th
12pm: Field Hockey vs. Louisville, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
1pm: Volleyball vs. Miami, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra