Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 11/4
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's soccer, field hockey, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's tennis, wrestling, and rowing teams.
This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by the much anticipated season openers for both the Virginia men's and women's basketball teams at John Paul Jones Arena, a couple of big matches for the UVA volleyball team, who faces Virginia Tech on Wednesday and Friday in the Commonwealth Clash, the Virginia wrestling team competing on an aircraft carrier at the inaugural Throwdown on the Yorktown in Charleston, and the UVA field hockey and men's soccer teams beginning play in their respective ACC Championships.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of November 4-10, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each game.
Monday, November 4th
7pm: Women's Basketball vs. American, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Tuesday, November 5th
12:30pm: Field Hockey vs. Syracuse - ACC Quarterfinals, Kentner Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC), ACC Network
Wednesday, November 6th
6pm: Volleyball vs. Virginia Tech, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Men's Basketball vs. Campbell, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
8pm: Men's Soccer at NC State - ACC First Round, Dali Soccer Field/Track Complex (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network
Thursday, November 7th
All day (11/7-11/10): Men's Tennis - ITA Sectionals, Chewning Tennis Center (Chapel Hill, NC)
All day (11/7-11/10): Women's Tennis - ITA Sectionals, Chewning Tennis Center (Chapel Hill, NC)
Friday, November 8th
12pm: Volleyball at Virginia Tech, Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network Extra
5:30pm: Wrestling vs. the Citadel - Throwdown on The Yorktown, U.S.S. Yorktown (Charleston, SC)
8pm: Wrestling vs. Gardner-Webb - Throwdown on The Yorktown, U.S.S. Yorktown (Charleston, SC)
9pm: Women's Basketball at Oklahoma, Lloyd Noble Center (Norman, OK), SEC Network
Saturday, November 9th
8pm: Football at Pittsburgh, Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA), ACC Network
Sunday, November 10th
10:30am: Rowing vs. Duke, Minnesota, North Carolina - Rivanna Romp, Rivanna Reservoir (Earlysville, VA)