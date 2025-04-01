Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 4/1

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features nine different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 17 UVA sporting events.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of April 1st-6th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.

Tuesday, April 1st

5pm: Softball vs. Maryland, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Baseball vs. Old Dominion, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Wednesday, April 2nd

4pm: Women's Lacrosse at VCU, Cary Street Field (Richmond, VA), ESPN+

Thursday, April 3rd

All day (4/3-4/4): Track & Field - Colonial Relays, Stimson Throwing Area and Zable Stadium (Williamsburg, VA)

Friday, April 4th

3pm: Men's Tennis vs. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

3pm: Women's Tennis at Boston College, Weymouth Club (Weymouth, MA)

6pm: Baseball at NC State, Doak Field (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Softball at Florida State, Seminole Softball Complex (Tallahassee, FL), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, April 5th

12pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Louisville, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Softball at Florida State, Seminole Softball Complex (Tallahassee, FL), ACC Network Extra

3pm: Baseball at NC State, Doak Field (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra

4pm: Men's Lacrosse at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network

Sunday, April 6th

All day (4/6-4/8): Men's Golf - The Calusa Cup, Calusa Pines Golf Club (Naples, FL)

11am: Women's Tennis at Syracuse, Drumlins Country Club (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network Extra

12pm: Softball at Florida State, Seminole Softball Complex (Tallahassee, FL), ACC Network Extra

12pm: Men's Tennis vs. Clemson, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream

3pm: Baseball at NC State, Doak Field (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network

