Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 4/1
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features nine different Virginia sports teams competing in a total of 17 UVA sporting events.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of April 1st-6th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
See last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly here.
Tuesday, April 1st
5pm: Softball vs. Maryland, Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
6pm: Baseball vs. Old Dominion, Disharoon Park (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Wednesday, April 2nd
4pm: Women's Lacrosse at VCU, Cary Street Field (Richmond, VA), ESPN+
Thursday, April 3rd
All day (4/3-4/4): Track & Field - Colonial Relays, Stimson Throwing Area and Zable Stadium (Williamsburg, VA)
Friday, April 4th
3pm: Men's Tennis vs. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
3pm: Women's Tennis at Boston College, Weymouth Club (Weymouth, MA)
6pm: Baseball at NC State, Doak Field (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra
6pm: Softball at Florida State, Seminole Softball Complex (Tallahassee, FL), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, April 5th
12pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Louisville, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
1pm: Softball at Florida State, Seminole Softball Complex (Tallahassee, FL), ACC Network Extra
3pm: Baseball at NC State, Doak Field (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra
4pm: Men's Lacrosse at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network
Sunday, April 6th
All day (4/6-4/8): Men's Golf - The Calusa Cup, Calusa Pines Golf Club (Naples, FL)
11am: Women's Tennis at Syracuse, Drumlins Country Club (Syracuse, NY), ACC Network Extra
12pm: Softball at Florida State, Seminole Softball Complex (Tallahassee, FL), ACC Network Extra
12pm: Men's Tennis vs. Clemson, Virginia Tennis Facility at Boar's Head Resort (Charlottesville, VA), Live Stream
3pm: Baseball at NC State, Doak Field (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network