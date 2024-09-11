Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 9/10
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes events for the Virginia field hockey, volleyball, football, cross country, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's tennis teams:
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 10-15, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.
Thursday, September 12th
6pm: Volleyball vs. East Tennessee State, Liberty Arena (Lynchburg, VA)
7pm: Women's Soccer at Miami, Cobb Stadium (Coral Gables, FL), ACC Network Extra
8pm: Field Hockey vs. Duke
Friday, September 13th
All day (9/13-9/15): Women's Tennis - Kitty Harrison Invitational, Chewning Tennis Center (Chapel Hill, NC)
All day (9/13-9/15): Men's Tennis - WTN Wolfpack Fall Open, J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center (Raleigh, NC)
10am: Volleyball vs. West Virginia, Liberty Arena (Lynchburg, VA)
7pm: Volleyball at Liberty, Liberty Arena (Lynchburg, VA)
7pm: Men's Soccer at Wake Forest, Spry Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Field Hockey at Maryland, Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex (College Park, MD), Big Ten+
Saturday, September 14th
8:45am: Cross Country - Virginia Invitational, Panorama Farms (Charlottesville, VA)
8pm: Football vs. Maryland, Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Sunday, September 15th
11am: Field Hockey vs. American, Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex (College Park, MD)
12pm: Women's Soccer vs. Wake Forest, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network