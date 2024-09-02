Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 9/2

See the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 2-8, updated with final scores following each event

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes events for the Virginia field hockey, women's golf, volleyball, football, and men's and women's soccer teams.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 2nd-8th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.

Monday, September 2nd

7pm: Men's Soccer at Maryland, Ludwig Field (College Park, MD), Big Ten Network

Wednesday, September 4th

All day (9/4-9/6): Women's Golf - Pan-Pacific UGSL Tournament, Grand Fields Country Club (Mishima, Japan)

Thursday, September 5th

7pm: Women's Soccer at VCU, Sports Backers Stadium (Richmond, VA), ESPN+

Friday, September 6th

5pm: Field Hockey vs. Temple, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6pm: Men's Soccer vs. Duke, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, September 7th

12pm: Volleyball vs. Hofstra, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Football at Wake Forest, Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC), ESPN2

Sunday, September 8th

1pm: Field Hockey at Liberty, Liberty Field Hockey Field (Lynchburg, VA), ESPN+

2pm: Women's Soccer vs. Howard, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

