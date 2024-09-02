Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 9/2
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes events for the Virginia field hockey, women's golf, volleyball, football, and men's and women's soccer teams.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 2nd-8th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.
Monday, September 2nd
7pm: Men's Soccer at Maryland, Ludwig Field (College Park, MD), Big Ten Network
Wednesday, September 4th
All day (9/4-9/6): Women's Golf - Pan-Pacific UGSL Tournament, Grand Fields Country Club (Mishima, Japan)
Thursday, September 5th
7pm: Women's Soccer at VCU, Sports Backers Stadium (Richmond, VA), ESPN+
Friday, September 6th
5pm: Field Hockey vs. Temple, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
6pm: Men's Soccer vs. Duke, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, September 7th
12pm: Volleyball vs. Hofstra, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Coastal Carolina, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Football at Wake Forest, Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC), ESPN2
Sunday, September 8th
1pm: Field Hockey at Liberty, Liberty Field Hockey Field (Lynchburg, VA), ESPN+
2pm: Women's Soccer vs. Howard, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra