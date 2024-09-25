Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 9/25

See the full schedule of Virginia sporting events for the week of September 25-29, updated with final scores following each event

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes events for the Virginia field hockey, men's tennis, cross country, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and swimming & diving teams.

Click here to see last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 25-29, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.

Friday, September 27th

All day (9/27-9/29): Men's Tennis - Liberty Fall Tournament, Liberty Tennis Complex (Lynchburg, VA)

1:20pm: Cross Country - Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, Zimmer Championship Course (Madison, WI), Big Ten+

4pm: Field Hockey at Duke, Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Volleyball at Wake Forest, Varsity Arena (Winston-Salem, NC), ACC Network Extra

7pm: Women's Soccer at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra

7:30pm: Men's Soccer vs. Stanford, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Saturday, September 28th

11am: Swimming & Diving vs. Navy, UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)

Sunday, September 29th

1pm: Volleyball at NC State, Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra

1pm: Field Hockey vs. William & Mary, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Published
Matt Newton

MATT NEWTON

Matt launched Virginia Cavaliers On SI in August of 2021 and has since served as the site's publisher and managing editor, covering all 23 NCAA Division I sports teams at the University of Virginia. He is from Downingtown, Pennsylvania and graduated from UVA in May of 2021.