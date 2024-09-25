Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 9/25
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes events for the Virginia field hockey, men's tennis, cross country, volleyball, men's and women's soccer, and swimming & diving teams.
Click here to see last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 25-29, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.
Friday, September 27th
All day (9/27-9/29): Men's Tennis - Liberty Fall Tournament, Liberty Tennis Complex (Lynchburg, VA)
1:20pm: Cross Country - Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, Zimmer Championship Course (Madison, WI), Big Ten+
4pm: Field Hockey at Duke, Williams Field at Jack Katz Stadium (Durham, NC), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Volleyball at Wake Forest, Varsity Arena (Winston-Salem, NC), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Women's Soccer at North Carolina, Dorrance Field (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra
7:30pm: Men's Soccer vs. Stanford, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Saturday, September 28th
11am: Swimming & Diving vs. Navy, UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)
Sunday, September 29th
1pm: Volleyball at NC State, Reynolds Coliseum (Raleigh, NC), ACC Network Extra
1pm: Field Hockey vs. William & Mary, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra