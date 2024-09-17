Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 9/17
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's schedule includes events for the Virginia field hockey, volleyball, football, men's golf, men's and women's soccer, and men's and women's tennis teams:
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of September 17-22, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for score updates.
Tuesday, September 17th
6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Middle Tennessee State, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Wednesday, September 18th
6:30pm: Volleyball vs. Middle Tennessee State, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Friday, September 20th
All day (9/21-9/23): Men's Golf - Valero Texas Collegiate, TPC San Antonio [Oaks] (San Antonio, TX)
6pm: Field Hockey vs. California, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
Saturday, September 21st
All day (9/21-9/29): Men's Tennis - ITA All-American Championships, Case Tennis Center (Tulsa, OK)
All day (9/21-9/29): Women's Tennis - ITA All-American Championships, Cary Tennis Park (Cary, NC)
2pm: Football at Coastal Carolina, Brooks Stadium (Conway, SC), ESPN+
7pm: Men's Soccer at California, Edwards Stadium (Berkeley, CA), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Women's Soccer vs. Notre Dame, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Sunday, September 22nd
1pm: Field Hockey vs. Stanford, UVA Turf Field (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra