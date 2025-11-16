Was the Virginia Cavaliers’ Week Twelve Matchup vs Duke Their Best Game Yet?
The Virginia Cavaliers managed to pull off yet another major upset this season, this time against Duke with a final score of 34-17. Having secured another win, the Cavaliers brought their overall record to 9-2 and 6-1 in conference play. While they are no longer undefeated in the ACC after their loss to Wake Forest, their record is quite imposing.
UVA Makes a Comeback
One of the most interesting aspects of the Cavaliers' week twelve matchup against the Blue Devils is that this is considered their most complete matchup of the season. While they have numerous wins under their belt, they weren't particularly pretty games. Close scores and overtime thrillers became a pattern for UVA, but this weekend's contest was a different story. As head coach Tony Elliott stated during his postgame press conference:
"I felt like this was probably the most complete game, you know, that we've played in all three phases, and that's really what you're talking about is being able to show up in all three phases and play complementary football. I think you saw just what I've been able to see, and it's hard, and that's what I told him. I said, fellas, you know, I recognize it. I've seen it. I've seen it in you, and I'm telling you that you’ve got it. Now you have to go showcase it to the world for everybody else to tell you that you’ve got it right.
And so, it was just good to see them come out and just play free and not really focus on what's at stake, but just focus on trying to play their best four quarters of the year. And I felt like, and then we'll go back and watch the tape, and I may change my opinion after I watch the tape, but I feel coming off the field, I feel like they played their best four quarters collectively."
Not only was this a solid game all around, but UVA avoided a dreaded overtime thriller by a long shot. Given the odds and numerous projections that had Duke winning, a tighter score would have been more likely. However, Virginia's season this year has been anything but predictable. In fact, they've gone against the odds in multiple games.
With this victory in the bag, the Cavaliers are now looking toward their next matchup on Nov. 29 against Virginia Tech. Will Virginia be able to impress fans as much as it did this weekend?