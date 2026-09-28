Week five ACC power rankings: Virginia’s road to Charlotte evolves

The 2026 regular season is officially 25% complete. At this point, clear tiers have emerged in the ACC, although great fluctuations continue as upsets occur and shocking defeats emerge.

Here are the ACC power rankings entering week five.

Tier 5: The basement

17: Georgia Tech (Prev. 11)

The Yellow Jackets entered the 2026 season with great potential, coming off of a strong 2025 campaign. None of that potential has come to fruition thus far. Georgia Tech has lost to two of the worst teams in the Power Four (Colorado and Stanford). At this point, the Yellow Jackets are one of the worst teams themselves.

16: Boston College (Prev. 17)

The Eagles were just a few plays away from upsetting Virginia Tech this weekend — which says a lot about both teams. For Boston College, it might have some upset potential in a volatile ACC this year.

15: Syracuse

No game, no change — next game is Saturday at UConn.

14: NC State (Prev. 13)

So far this season, the Wolfpack clearly have the worst defense in the ACC. NC State has allowed 30-plus points in three of its first four games. The Wolfpack have been crushed by Virginia, fumbled the game away at Vanderbilt and have their 2026 on life support.

13: Stanford (Prev. T-17)

Desperately in need of a Power Four win, the Cardinal earned one Saturday against Georgia Tech. Quarterback Davis Warren was excellent — throwing for 396 yards and three touchdowns. Perhaps Stanford can win a few games in the ACC.

Tier 4: Many questions to be answered

14: Florida State

Once again, the Seminoles lost the turnover battle. Quarterback Ashton Daniels looked average. Florida State’s season will be temporarily defined by what it does this weekend against Virginia.

12: California (Prev. 9)

The Golden Bears fell to 2-2. In its losses to Clemson and UCLA, Cal has looked incredibly mediocre. This appears to be a team that feasts on inferior opponents only to buckle against respectable competition. Star quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele has yet to make the jump most expected.

10: North Carolina

No game, no change — next game is Saturday against No. 3 Notre Dame.

9: Clemson (Prev. 12)

It wasn’t pretty, but Clemson eventually ran all over the Golden Bears due to superior talent. The Tigers are still looking for improvement at the quarterback position — but a win is a win, especially in a crowded ACC.

Tier 3: Talented teams which need to prove themselves against better competition

8: SMU (Prev. 5)

Many thought SMU was the top contender to beat Miami. That looks unfathomably false. Aside from a trouncing of UC Davis, the Mustangs have played one putrid offensive game, one pathetic defensive game and another uninspiring game against Missouri State. SMU needs to prove it is better than it was last year.

7: Virginia

Solely based on Saturday's performance, the Cavaliers should be moving up. However, Wake Forest’s upset win at No. 16 Louisville changes things. Regardless, Virginia has looked unstoppable in three home wins, but needs to prove itself on the road and against better teams.

6: Louisville (Prev. 2)

The Cardinals defense experienced another major implosion. While Louisville’s offense continues to hum, its defense continues to hold it back from truly competing for a spot in the ACC title game at this current juncture.

5: Virginia Tech (Prev. 6)

The Hokies won in unconvincing fashion for the second week in a row. Virginia Tech should be rewarded for its first 4-0 start of the decade, but a hard crash seems inevitable based on how well lowly Boston College and Maryland played against the Hokies.

Tier 2: Firmly in the running for Charlotte (for now)

4: Wake Forest (Prev. 8)

Across the whole ACC, Wake Forest might be the biggest overperformer relative to preseason expectations. The Demon Deacons gave Miami its first real scare, and this week, they beat the No. 16 Cardinals on the road. Wake Forest should be regarded as one of the top teams in the conference right now.

3: Pitt (Prev. 4)

The Panthers could come crashing down quickly, as they haven’t faced elite teams, but the offensive success should be sustainable. If Pitt can win in Blacksburg, Va., it should be regarded as a real force in the ACC.

2: Duke (Prev. 3)

Duke continues to roll. The Blue Devils have an elite run game and formidable defense, making them a genuine contender to return to Charlotte.

Tier 1: Miami

1: Miami

The Hurricanes are still the obvious top dog until a ridiculous upset happens.