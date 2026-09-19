What does the College Gameday crew think of UVA vs WVU?

Live from the escalating atmosphere chaos for Ole Miss vs LSU in Oxford, Miss., the College Gameday team has made its predictions for today’s slate of games.

Virginia, as a ranked team facing a Big 12 opponent, was included in this morning’s predictions. The Gameday team almost unanimously picked Virginia to win, with the lone holdout being Pat McAfee (who played his college ball at West Virginia).

But before diving into the breakdowns, a quick look at the pundits:

College Gameday pickers

Today, the cast of pickers is Nick Saban, Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and McAfee. The guest picker is legendary actor Morgan Freeman.

Saban needs little introduction. He is one of the greatest coaches in college football history, having won seven national championships. Howard won the Heisman Trophy in 1991 with Michigan, before going on to have an 11-year NFL career — including winning Super Bowl XXXI MVP with the Green Bay Packers.

Davis has been a broadcaster for several decades, anchoring some of ESPN’s top programs. Herbstreit had a short football career (four years with Ohio State primarily as a backup, no NFL time), but built a long career as an analyst.

McAfee had a productive NFL career as a punter. He played his college ball at West Virginia. The retired player became a podcast host/influencer, and now does the same for ESPN.

What were the cases for or against Virginia?

Howard: "I'm going with Tony Elliott. I like what he's doing so far with UVA, so I'm going with Virginia.”

Saban: "You know I love West Virginia. I'm from West Virginia, but I'm picking Virginia."

McAfee” "What the hell was that? I'll take the West Virginia Mountaineers. We run the ball. I think we have like 120 rushes, 20 passes. Rich Rodriguez is going to go in there in a hostile environment against Beau [Pribula], and I think we pound the rock. Now, could definitely lose this one, but I like West Virginia to win this one and set up a whole new Big 12 scenario."

Freeman” "You know what I like about you [Pat]? You can talk. I am sorry. I'm going Virginia."

Herbstreit: "You know a guy a lot of people forgot about him because of Week 1 — he opened up NC State, Beau Pribula, the transfer from Missouri… I really think he's going to have a chance to have a big game today. And as much as Pat's pulling for that underdog, I think Virginia at home, Pribula gets it done.

Perhaps Herbstreit forgot that the game is in Charlotte, not Charlottesville. Regardless, the analysts believe the Cavaliers will pick up another win.