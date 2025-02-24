What the ACC Tournament Bracket Would Look Like if It Started Today
The 2025 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament is right around the corner, with the first round of games being played on Tuesday, March 11th and the championship game being played on Saturday, March 15th at Spectrum Center, in Charlotte, North Carolina. But what would the bracket for the ACC Tournament look like if it started today?
Below you will find a projected bracket for the ACC Tournament with the seed lines filled in according to the current standings. If the season ended after this past weekend's games (February 22nd), here is what the bracket for the 2025 ACC Tournament would look like:
ACC Tournament Schedule and Matchups if It Started Today (Feb 24)
Tuesday, March 11
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Virginia
Game 2: No. 10 Pitt vs. No. 15 Cal
Game 3: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Syracuse
Wednesday, March 12
Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Georgia Tech
Game 5: No. 5 SMU vs. Game 1 Winner
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs. Game 2 Winner
Game 7: No. 6 North Carolina vs. Game 3 Winner
Thursday, March 13
Game 8: No. 1 Duke vs. Game 4 Winner
Game 9: No. 4 Wake Forest vs. Game 5 Winner
Game 10: No. 2 Louisville vs. Game 6 Winner
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs. Game 7 Winner
Friday, March 14
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner
Saturday, March 15
ACC Championship: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner
Duke would have the No. 1 seed as the Blue Devils stand alone atop the standings with a 15-1 record. Louisville, Clemson, and Wake Forest would have the double-byes as the No. 2, No. 3, and No. 4 seeds, respectively. With the conference expanding to 18 teams, but not adjusting its tournament format from the traditional 15-team bracket, three teams will not qualify for the ACC Tournament. Right now, those three teams are NC State, Boston College, and Miami.
See below for the current ACC standings (prior to games Monday, February 24) with the seeds assigned according to the ACC Tournament tiebreaker rules. [Click here to read the ACC Tournament tiebreaker rules]
Current ACC Standings with ACC Tournament seeds
- Duke (15-1)
- Louisville (14-2)
- Clemson (14-2)
- Wake Forest (11-5)
- SMU (11-5)
- North Carolina (10-6)
- Stanford (9-7)
- Florida State (7-9)
- Georgia Tech (7-9)
- Pittsburgh (7-9)
- Virginia Tech (7-9)
- Notre Dame (6-10)
- Virginia (6-10)
- Syracuse (5-11)
- California (5-11)
- NC State (4-12)
- Boston College (4-12)
- Miami (2-14)
Tiebreaker notes
- Louisville owns the tiebreaker over Clemson for the No. 2 seed due to a head-to-head victory for Louisville over Clemson.
- In the four-team tie at 7-9, Florida State has the best winning percentage against the group at 2-1, so the Seminoles get the No. 8 seed. Virginia Tech has the worst winning percentage against the group at 1-2, so the Hokies are the No. 11 seed. Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh are both 1-1 against the group and have not played each other head-to-head yet, so the tiebreaker becomes record against the top teams in the ACC. Neither team beat No. 1 Duke, but Georgia Tech beat Louisville, while Pitt lost to Louisville, so Georgia Tech gets the No. 9 seed and Pitt gets the No. 10 seed. Note: Pitt and Georgia Tech will face each other this coming Tuesday.
- Notre Dame owns the tiebreaker over Virginia for the No. 12 seed due to a head-to-head victory for Notre Dame over Virginia.
- Syracuse owns the tiebreaker over California for the No. 14 seed due to a head-to-head victory for Syracuse over California.
- NC State owns the tiebreaker over Boston College for the No. 16 spot due to a head-to-head victory for NC State over Boston College.
We will update the projected bracket over the next couple of weeks as we approach the end of the regular season, so stay tuned to Virginia Cavaliers On SI or follow us on Twitter to keep up with the standings and seeding movement as the final conference games are played.
