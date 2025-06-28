Reevaluating ACC Men’s Basketball Offseason Report Cards
With rosters essentially finalized, we’ve updated our review of the ACC’s performance in yet another hectic offseason. Overall, the conference looks poised for a bounceback campaign following a unipolar model of Duke dominance in 2025-26. Louisville, Miami, NC State and Virginia are the notable winners of the offseason, alongside the Blue Devils.
A slew of high-major and coveted mid-major transfers have committed to these 18 teams, and I have factored in high school recruiting success as a criterion (even if many of these recruits committed far earlier than this spring). Also, bear in mind that a certain program’s expectations can affect its grade, i.e. North Carolina’s portal haul would be an A for most programs, but we have to look at it through the lens of what’s expected for each team.
Louisville: A+
Returners: G/F J’Vonne Hadley, F Kasean Pryor, F Khani Rooths, G Kobe Rodgers, C Aly Khalifa
Key Additions: G Adrian Wooley (Kennesaw State), G Ryan Conwell (Xavier), G Isaac McKneely (Virginia), G Mikel Brown Jr., C Sanandu Fru, F Mouhamed Camara
Key Losses: G Chucky Hepburn, G Terrence Edwards Jr., G Reyne Smith, C James Scott, F Aboubacar Traore, F Noah Waterman, G Koren Johnson, C Frank Anselem-Ibe
Starters:
G: Mikel Brown Jr. (Fr.)
G: Adrian Wooley (18.8 PPG, 42.2% 3PT)
G: Ryan Conwell (16.5 PPG, 41.2% 3PT)
G/F: J’Vonne Hadley (12.2 PPG, 7.3 RPG)
F: Kasean Pryor (12.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Mikel Brown Jr.
Most Improved Player: Kobe Rodgers
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Coach Pat Kelsey is humming. Following an 18-2 regular season finish in the ACC, which included an appearance in the ACC Championship, the Cardinals will likely start the 2025-26 season as a top-15 team nationally. A backcourt troop of a five-star freshman — Mikel Brown Jr. — two 16+ PPG scorers — Kennesaw State’s Adrian Wooley and Xavier’s Ryan Conwell — and arguably the nation’s top three-point shooter in Virginia’s McKneely (42.2% career 3PT%) will keep the Cardinals firmly in the fold. We’re talking about three elite, elite shooters complemented by the second-ranked incoming point guard according to 247.
While sophomore center James Scott left for Ole Miss, Kelsey is getting both Aly Khalifa (5.7 PPG, 4.0 APG in 2023-24 at BYU) and Kasean Pryor back from injuries. Newcomer and 21-year-old Sanandu Fru is ranked as the sixth-best forward in his class, having played professionally in Germany. He will fit perfectly into Kelsey’s pace and could play alongside Pryor or 6’6” J’Vonne Hadley, a guard/forward hybrid who plays bigger than his height, having snatched 7.3 boards per game last year. Louisville may tend to play small again, but an emergence from the 6’11 Fru (with a 7’4 wingspan) might be the missing link.
This team is levels above last season’s roster in terms of potential, which is telling after the Cardinals made serious noise in the ACC. For the first time since Chris Mack’s 2019-20 team, one which graced the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll, the Cardinals might have a more competitive squad than Duke. They won’t be sneaking up on anyone this year, though.
NC State: A+
Returners: G Paul McNeil
Key Additions: G/F Darrion Williams (Texas Tech), F/C Ven-Allen Lubin (UNC), G Quadir Copeland (McNeese State), G Alyn Breed (McNeese State), F Colt Langdon (Butler), G Tre Holloman (Michigan State), G Terrance Arceneaux (Houston), F Jerry Deng (Florida State), C Scottie Ebube (Wyoming), G Matt Able, C Zymicah Wilkins
Key Losses: F Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, G/F Marcus Hill, F Ben Middlebrooks, G Dontrez Styles, G Michael O’Connell, G Jayden Taylor, G Dennis Parker, G Mike James
Starters:
G: Tre Holloman (9.1 PPG, 3.7 APG)
G: Matt Able (Fr.)
G: Terrance Arceneaux (6.5 PPG)
G/F: Darrion Williams (15.5 PPG)
F/C: Ven-Allen Lubin (8.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Darrion Williams
Most Improved Player: Ven-Allen Lubin
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Could you dream of a better offseason if you back the ‘Pack? Will Wade has overhauled a roster that went 5-15 in the ACC following a Final Four appearance in 2024, landing one of the most sought-after players in the portal in Texas Tech’s Darrion Williams, who went for 84 combined points in the Red Raiders’ four tournament games against UNCW, Drake, Arkansas, and Florida. He’s an immediate preseason contender for ACC Player of the Year, and his versatility will be instrumental for a team that is, despite their additions, lacking in size.
Paul Mbiya — a 6 '11 center from France with a 7’4” wingspan — recently decommitted from NC State and committed to Kansas, but North Carolina’s Ven-Allen Lubin is a quality frontcourt presence who may benefit from a longer leash under Wade. I’m bullish about Houston wing Terrance Arceneaux, the sixth-man for the Cougars last season and one of the nation’s best perimeter defenders. Landing portalers from high-majors such as Texas Tech, Houston, and Michigan State (point guard Tre Holloman) signifies that Wade’s influence is immense.
He also brought over two of his players with high-major experience — guards Alyn Breed (Providence) and Quadir Copeland (Syracuse) — who are luxuries to have coming off of the bench. People might not be talking enough about freshman Matt Able, a borderline five-star guard whom I believe will start at the two. He is too good to sit. The only weakness for the team is, as discussed, the size and experience in the frontcourt; it’ll be Lubin, freshman Zymicah Wilkins, and Wyoming transfer Scottie Ebube who decide how far this team goes. Williams could log serious minutes as an undersized four.
Duke: A
Returners: G Caleb Foster, G Isaiah Evans, G Darren Harris, F Maliq Brown, C Pat Ngongba II
Key Additions: G/F Dame Sarr (FC Barcelona), G Cayden Boozer, F Cameron Boozer, F Nikolas Khamenia, F Sebastian Wilkins
Key Losses: F Cooper Flagg, G Kon Knueppel, C Khaman Maluach, G Tyrese Proctor, G Sion James, F Mason Gillis
Starters:
G: Caleb Foster (4.9 PPG)
G: Isaiah Evans (6.8 PPG, 41.6% 3PT)
G/F: Dame Sarr (5.8 PPG in Liga ACB)
F: Cameron Boozer (Fr.)
C: Patrick Ngongba II (3.9 PPG, 2.7 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Cameron Boozer
Most Improved Player: Isaiah Evans
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: Replacing an all-time Duke starting five with three top-25 recruits, multiple returners and a coveted transfer isn’t too shabby, even with the massive expectations heaped on Coach Jon Scheyer. Duke was one of a handful of teams not to lose a single player to the portal. That’s an impressive feat in this chaotic landscape, and Scheyer will return several key pieces in sophomores Isaiah Evans and Pat Ngongba II, junior Caleb Foster, and senior Maliq Brown. The Blue Devils were one experienced player (i.e. FC Barcelona’s Dame Sarr) away from an “A” grade, and they earned it with his announcement. Scheyer recovered quickly after losing Washington State’s Cedric Coward to the NBA Draft.
While I am slightly hesitant about Duke’s youth, both Foster and Brown are upperclassmen who will see significant minutes. A player to watch, moreover, is sophomore Darren Harris, a big shooter who played sparing minutes last season. With Sarr’s addition as a much-needed wing replacement for Kon Knueppel, I’d now put Duke narrowly ahead of Louisville in the ACC power rankings. The Cardinals’ elite shooting and depth are knocking at the Blue Devils door, and I’d imagine many pundits have them above Duke to start the 2025-26 season. They’re almost interchangeable.
Don’t be surprised if freshman forward Cameron Boozer approaches Cooper Flagg’s production from last season. A surefire lottery pick next year, Boozer will anchor the power forward position and won’t have to play center with Ngongba in the fold. Duke’s one-year wonders will continue to propel them to great heights under Scheyer, even if Flagg isn’t walking through that door.
Virginia: A
Returners: G Elijah Gertrude, C Carter Lang
Key Additions: G Malik Thomas (San Francisco), G Jacari White (North Dakota State), G/F Sam Lewis (Toledo), G Dallin Hall (BYU), F Devin Tillis (UC-Irvine), C Ugonna Onyenso (Kansas State), C Johann Grünloh (Rasta Vechta), G/F Martin Carrere (VCU), G Chance Mallory, F Silas Barksdale
Key Losses: G Isaac McKneely, G Andrew Rohde, C Blake Buchanan, F Elijah Saunders, F Jacob Cofie, C Anthony Robinson, G Taine Murray, G Ishan Sharma
Starters:
G: Dallin Hall (6.8 PPG, 4.2 APG)
G: Jacari White (17.1 PPG)
G: Malik Thomas (19.5 PPG)
F: Devin Tillis (13.7 PPG, 7.8 RPG)
C: Johann Grünloh (8.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG in the Bundesliga)
Most Valuable Player: Malik Thomas
Most Improved Player: Elijah Gertrude
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Virginia’s commitment to NIL saw immediate benefits after a roster overhaul this offseason, as the ‘Hoos will roll out an entirely new starting five in the Ryan Odom era. The West Coast Conference’s scoring leader, San Francisco’s Malik Thomas, is Virginia’s biggest prize alongside German center Johann Grünloh, a prolific and young rim-protector with NBA potential. Odom has flexed his international muscles by landing Grünloh, France’s Martin Carrere, and (perhaps) Thijs de Ridder – a 6’8 forward from Belgium who visited Charlottesville and is awaiting approval to play from the NCAA. All signs have pointed to him joining Odom if clearance is given.
Virginia’s roster is veteran-heavy with a sprinkle of youth in the form of Commonwealth natives Chance Mallory (Charlottesville) and Silas Barksdale (Newport News), the program’s first in-state commits since B.J. Stith in 2014. It wouldn’t be surprising if the former saw an increase in minutes as the season progresses, since he’ll be the presumed backup to senior transfer Dallin Hall. Mallory’s re-commitment to Virginia was a huge win for this staff.
Arguably the most exciting piece of news tied to the ‘Hoos is the return of junior guard Elijah Gertrude, caught on film slamming home a putback dunk in summer workouts. He is the lone scholarship returner from the Bennett era and has dealt with numerous injuries over the last few seasons. If healthy, Gertrude can galvanize a roster that should be more high-octane and potent offensively. One can hope that he looks like his old self.
Miami: A-
Returners: None
Key Additions: G Tre Donaldson (Michigan), G Tru Washington (New Mexico), F Malik Reneau (Indiana), C Ernest Udeh Jr. (TCU), F Marcus Allen (Missouri), G Jordyn Kee (Georgia), F Shelton Henderson, G Dante Allen, F Timotej Malavec, C Salih Altuntas
Key Losses: G Nijel Pack, G/F Matthew Cleveland, G Jalil Bethea, C Lynn Kidd, F Brandon Johnson, G Jalen Blackmon, G A.J. Staton-McCray, G Austin Swartz, G Paul Djobet, G Divine Ugochukwu
Starters:
G: Tre Donaldson (11.3 PPG, 4.1 APG)
G: Tru Washington (11.1 PPG, 2.1 SPG)
F: Shelton Henderson (Fr.)
F: Malik Reneau (13.3 PPG, 5.5 RPG)
C: Ernest Udeh Jr. (6.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Malik Reneau
Most Improved Player: Marcus Allen
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: New head coach Jai Lucas had his hands full this offseason, tasked with the overhaul of a roster that finished 7-24 and 3-17 in-conference. Luckily, the appeal of South Beach and Miami’s NIL war chest made the transition a bit easier, as Lucas now has a starting lineup capable of competing in the top-half of the ACC. Moreover, will Scheyer suffer a bit from losing one of his recruiting and defensive tacticians?
Three of Lucas’ presumed starting five also started at high-major programs, and junior guard Tru Washington — another one of the nation’s best perimeter defenders alongside Arceneaux — cracked the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament with New Mexico. Lucas brought five Florida natives home in seniors Malik Reneau (Miami), Ernest Udeh Jr. (Orlando), and Tre Donaldson (Tallahassee), as well as Miami natives in sophomore Marcus Allen and freshman Dante Allen.
As the former associate head coach at Duke, Lucas also convinced ex-Blue Devil commit and five-star Shelton Henderson to flip from Durham to Miami. The ‘Canes are lacking in depth, but they’ve patched things up quite nicely in the portal and in the high school recruiting ranks. There’s no way that they can go below .500 for the third consecutive year, right?
UNC: A-
Returners: G Seth Trimble, F James Brown
Key Additions: C Henri Veesaar (Arizona), F Jarin Stevenson (Alabama), G/F Jonathan Powell (West Virginia), G Kyan Evans (Colorado State), G Jaydon Young (Virginia Tech), G/F Luka Bogovac (SC Derby), Fr. Caleb Wilson, Fr. Derek Dixon, Fr. Isaiah Denis
Key Losses: G RJ Davis, G Ian Jackson, G/F Drake Powell, G Elliot Cadeau, F Ven Allen-Lubin, C Jalen Washington, F Jae’Lyn Withers
Starters:
G: Kyan Evans (10.6 PPG, 44.9% 3PT)
G: Seth Trimble (11.6 PPG, 5.0 RPG)
G/F: Luka Bogovac (14.9 PPG, 39.9% 3PT in the ABA)
F: Caleb Wilson (Fr.)
C: Henri Veesaar (9.4 PPG, 5.0 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Henri Veesaar
Most Improved Player: Henri Veesaar
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: Expectations are always sky-high for Carolina, so I’m knocking them down to the “A-” range this offseason. Yes, their portal haul is likely third or fourth behind Louisville’s and that of NC State in terms of quality. The departures in the backcourt and that of freshman wing Drake Powell, however, can’t be ignored. Juniors Henri Veesaar and Jarin Stevenson are solid pick-ups from the portal, as Carolina’s winning formula might do a 180 from last season; the frontcourt could carry the lion’s share of the scoring production, with five-star freshman forward Caleb Wilson a strong candidate to start day one alongside the 7’0 Veesaar.
Carolina lost plenty of recruiting battles this offseason. However, they received a quiet commitment from 6’5 shooting guard Luka Bogovac, a native of Montenegro who averaged 14.9 points on 39.9% 3PT in the ABA League. He will be a likely starter for a roster that could use a sharpshooter alongside Colorado State’s Kyan Evans (44.9% 3PT), the replacement for the departed Elliot Cadeau.
The biggest question for this team is the point guard position. Will it be Evans — the junior transfer — or four-star Derek Dixon from Washington D.C.? Regardless of how Tar Heel nation felt about Cadeau, he’ll still leave a ballhandling void in the backcourt. Carolina faithful are still awaiting a Marcus Paige/Ty Lawson/Kendall Marshall-type point guard to take the keys in Chapel Hill. In time, it could be Dixon. In 2025-26, the Tar Heels will need Evans’ ability to stretch the floor, a skill which should separate him.
SMU: B+
Returners: G Boopie Miller, G B.J. Edwards, C Samet Yigitoglu, F Chance Puryear, F Mitchell Holmes
Key Additions: G Jaron Pierre (Jacksonville State), F Sam Walters (Michigan), F Corey Washington (Wichita State), C Jaden Toombs, F Nigel Walls, F Jermaine O’Neal Jr., F BJ Davis-Ray
Key Losses: G Chuck Harris, G Kario Oquendo, C Yohan Traore, F Matt Cross, F Keon Ambrose-Hylton
Starters:
G: Boopie Miller (13.2 PPG, 5.5 APG)
G: BJ Edwards (9.9 PPG, 3.7 APG)
G/F: Jaron Pierre Jr. (21.6 PPG)
F: Sam Walters (5.0 PPG)
C: Samet Yigitoglu (10.0 PPG, 6.2 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Boopie Miller
Most Improved Player: Sam Walters
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: The Mustangs still need a few more impact transfers, as do plenty of teams in the ACC. The announcements of returners Boopie Miller, B.J. Edwards, and Samet Yigitoglu are pretty substantial for one of the surprise teams in-conference last season. Miller earned third-team All-ACC honors, Edwards upped his PPG total from 3.7 to 9.9, and Yigitoglu emerged as the Mustangs’ primary frontcourt option in his freshman campaign. Freshman center Jaden Toombs — a Dallas native — is a massive addition for a university that has invested significant resources into its basketball program, no longer completely in the shadow of football.
Coach Andy Enfield also fought off plenty of high-major programs for coveted Jacksonville State guard Jaron Pierre Jr., the nation’s fourth-leading scorer. Pierre scored 18 against Missouri and 30 against Georgia Tech in the National Invitational Tournament and should be an immediate starter in the backcourt alongside Miller and Edwards. One or two depth pieces or another power forward could have made their preseason case even stronger.
I feel less bullish about the Mustangs than I did just after they landed Pierre. Plenty has changed since then. They do need an immediate breakout from Michigan’s Sam Walters at the power forward spot to catch them up to the higher rung of the ACC, despite having shocked plenty of pundits with a T-4 debut in-conference last season.
Syracuse: B+
Returners: G JJ Starling, F Donnie Freeman
Key Additions: G Naithan George (Georgia Tech), G Nate Kingz (Oregon State), F/C William Kyle III (UCLA), F Tyler Betsey (Cincinnati), F Ibrahim Souare (Georgia Tech), G Bryce Zephir (UAB), F Sadiq White Jr., G Kiyan Anthony, G Luke Fennell, G Aaron Womack
Key Losses: F Chris Bell, C Eddie Lampkin, F Jyare Davis, G Jaquan Carlos, C Naheem McLeod, G Elijah Moore, G Kyle Cuffe Jr., Chance Westry, G Lucas Taylor
Starters:
G: Naithan George (12.3 PPG, 6.5 APG)
G: JJ Starling (17.8 PPG)
G: Nate Kingz (11.8 PPG, 44.4% 3PT)
F: Donnie Freeman (13.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG)
C: William Kyle III (2.9 PPG)
Most Valuable Player: JJ Starling
Most Improved Player: William Kyle III
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Syracuse won’t have any excuses this season, but they’re unfortunately loading up at the same time that the ACC is leveling up. They boast three top-35 recruits on the roster and gained two high-level four-stars in Sadiq White Jr. and Kiyan Anthony, the son of Syracuse’s prodigal son, Carmelo. The buzz hasn’t been this palpable in upstate New York since the 2010s (sorry Buddy “Buckets” Boeheim), but ‘Cuse did make a Sweet Sixteen in 2021.
Coach Red Autry has also done an impressive job in the portal this offseason, nabbing one of the nation’s premier point guards — junior Naithan George — from Georgia Tech and securing an athletic, versatile forward/center in William Kyle III. The latter played sparingly at UCLA, but he also found himself within a highly competitive frontcourt. Syracuse might be kicking themselves without one true center, though, since Kyle stands at 6’9.
Not enough good can be said about the impact of two returning starters in Starling and Freeman, a five-star recruit who decided to stay on with Autry after a promising first-year campaign. This is a make-or-break season for Syracuse’s head coach. College basketball is better when the Orange are good, but will the lack of a true big come back to bite them in a more competitive ACC?
Virginia Tech: B+
Returners: F Tobi Lawal, G Jaden Schutt, G Tyler Johnson, G Ben Hammond
Key Additions: F Amani Hansberry (West Virginia), G Izaiah Pasha (Delaware), G Jailen Bedford (UNLV), G Neoklis Avdalas, C Antonio Dorn, C Christian Gurdak, F Sincere Jones, C Solomon Davis
Key Losses: G Jaydon Young, G Brandon Rechsteiner, C Patrick Wessler, G Rodney Brown Jr.
Starters:
G: Izaiah Pasha (11.9 PPG, 3.9 APG)
G: Jaden Schutt (7.7 PPG)
G/F: Neoklis Avdalas (8.8 PPG, 41% 3PT in the GBL)
F: Tobi Lawal (12.4 PPG, 7.0 RPG)
F: Amani Hansberry (9.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Tobi Lawal
Most Improved Player: Amani Hansberry
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Coach Mike Young was dealt a night-marish hand last season, but he still overachieved. Now, he has more proven pieces and an exciting international prospect in place to improve even further. Forward Tobi Lawal and Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas are two NBA Draft prospects who provide much-needed versatility and size. Tech’s additions and retention have largely flown under the radar, but they have massively improved this offseason. Sophomore guard Izaiah Pasha and forward Amani Hansberry will also be two integral pieces for Young.
Hansberry has logged serious minutes in the Big 12 and has shades of one of the Hokies forwards of old — Keve Aluma. Virginia fans won’t want to recall that name. Hansberry went for 16 against Houston and 19 against both Gonzaga and Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis. On the guard front, Pasha replaces the departing Brandon Rechsteiner and should provide a decent one-two punch with returner Jaden Schutt; moreover, Avdalas is a 6’8 guard/forward hybrid who could feasibly lead the Hokies in scoring next season.
While Tech is only disadvantaged by the ACC’s upswing this offseason, there should be plenty of reason for optimism with Young at the helm and some prized players on this roster. Do not overlook the Hokies.
Clemson: B
Returners: G Dillon Hunter, G Ace Buckner, F Dallas Thomas
Key Additions: G Jestin Porter (Middle Tennessee), F RJ Godfrey (Georgia), C Nick Davidson (Nevada), G Butta Johnson (UAB), G Zac Foster, F Chase Thompson, F Blake Davidson, C Trent Steinour
Key Losses: G Chase Hunter, F Ian Schieffelin, C Viktor Lakhin, G Jaeden Zackery, F Chauncey Wiggins, G Jake Heidbreider, G Del Jones
G: Jestin Porter (15.0 PPG)
G: Butta Johnson (8.8 PPG)
G: Dillon Hunter (5.4 PPG)
F: Carter Welling (13.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG)
C: Nick Davidson (15.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Nick Davidson
Most Improved Player: Dillon Hunter
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: I think Clemson’s haul could be better. The Tigers did get a replacement for Ian Schieffelin/Viktor Lakhin in Nevada’s Nick Davidson, and Georgia’s RJ Godfrey is returning to his former school. However, how weighty will the losses of guard Chase Hunter (16.5 PPG), Jaeden Zackery (11.7 PPG), and Schieffelin (12.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG) be next season? Coach Brad Brownell is replacing his entire starting lineup, and guard Dillon Hunter is the only rotation player returning for the Tigers. With two NCAA Tournament berths over the past two seasons, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2024, will the Tigers continue their run?
The loss of key upperclassmen and the vacancy at the point guard position give some reason to doubt that Clemson will have another top-three finish in the ACC. However, they’ve overachieved recently. A breakout senior season from Hunter’s is crucial if Brownell wants his third consecutive ticket punched to the Big Dance.
Here's a question to monitor for the Tigers: how well can they pass the rock? Porter is more of a scoring guard, but they can make do; Clemson’s length will force teams to double in mismatches against the likes of junior forwards Carter Welling and Jake Wahlin. Clemson will once again roll out some serious size after deploying three 6’9+ players in lineups last season.
Georgia Tech: B
Returners: F Baye Ndongo, F Kowacie Reeves Jr., G Jaedan Mustaf
Key Additions: C Peyton Marshall (Missouri), G/F Kam Craft (Miami-OH), G Chas Kelley III (Boston College), C Mouhamed Sylla, G Eric Chatfield Jr., G Akai Fleming, C Cole Kirouac, F Brandon Stores Jr., G Davi Remagen
Key Losses: G Javian McCollum, G Lance Terry, F Duncan Powell, G Nait George
Starters:
G: Lamar Washington (13.5 PPG, 5.8 APG)
G: Jaeden Mustaf (8.3 PPG)
G/F: Kam Craft (13.6 PPG, 43.1% 3PT)
F: Kowacie Reeves Jr. (9.8 PPG in 2023-24)
C: Baye Ndongo (13.4 PPG, 8.9 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Baye Ndongo
Most Improved Player: Jaeden Mustaf
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Net Zero
The Skinny: Damon Stoudamire from the top rope! Georgia Tech’s head coach landed a borderline five-star in center Mouhamed Sylla in January, meaning the Yellow Jackets will now possess one of the strongest frontcourts in the ACC. They lost three starters in point guard Nait George (6.5 APG), guard Lance Terry (14.5 PPG) and forward Duncan Powell (12.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG) to both the portal and graduation, but they’re also returning one of the ACC’s best big men in junior forward Baye Ndongo — a double-double machine — and Pacific’s Lamar Washington finished last season with 5.8 assists per game, good for 25th nationally.
Forward Kowacie Reeves (9.8 PPG) will return from an injury that sidelined him nearly all of last season. They’re chock-full of big men. Alongside Sylla and Ndongo, transfer Peyton Marshall from Missouri has promise as a 7’0, 300 lb. center that could, in theory, pair with Ndongo or Sylla at some point. Freshman Cole Kirouac is also 7’0. Bully-ball could define their season, especially since the Yellow Jackets don’t have a bevy of three-point shooters.
Luckily, Miami (OH) transfer Kam Craft shot 43.1% from behind the arc last season and should start from day one. He and sophomore Jaeden Mustaf might be a downgrade from George and Terry, but the latter is one of the breakout candidates to watch in the ACC. Georgia Tech has plenty of work to do to get to their first NCAA Tournament since 2021. This level of talent could certainly get them there, though, and that frontcourt could be lethal.
Notre Dame: B
Returners: G Markus Burton, G Braeden Shrewsberry, F Kebba Njie, G Sir Mohammed, G Cole Certa, G Logan Imes, F Garrett Sundra
Key Additions: F Carson Towt (Northern Arizona), F Jalen Haralson, F Ryder Frost, C Tommy Ahneman, F Brady Koehler
Key Losses: G Matt Allocco, F Tae Davis, G Julian Roper II, G JR Konieczny
Starters:
G: Markus Burton (21.3 PPG)
G: Braeden Shrewsberry (14.0 PPG)
G: Sir Mohammed (3.1 PPG)
G: Jalen Haralson (Fr.)
F: Kebba Njie (6.1 PPG, 5.9 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Markus Burton
Most Improved Player: Sir Mohammed
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Skinny: Notre Dame returned plenty of production last season only to finish with a 15-18 record. Am I drinking the Kool-Aid again by believing in the Irish? There’s some starpower on this roster, with junior guard Markus Burton an All-ACC Second-Teamer last season and freshman forward Jalen Haralson the highest-ranked recruit that South Bend has seen. Coach Micah Shrewsberry shielded many of his top producers from the portal, but will he break through next season after showing signs of frustration?
Shrewsberry could benefit from a breakout from four-star combo guard and sophomore Sir Mohammed — a top-50 recruit who went for 11 against Duke this season, his best performance of the year. This starting lineup certainly has potential. The Irish might have to dip into their freshmen frontcourt additions, though, considering the absences of Tae Davis and Nikita Konstantynovskyi. Nonetheless, Shrewsberry has started to heat up on the recruiting trail.
If Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry didn’t get injured, Notre Dame could have had a drastically different season outcome. I don’t think that they will scratch the top-5 of the ACC, but they have the pieces, when healthy, to finish higher than T-11th.
Wake Forest: B
Returners: F Tre’Von Spillers, F Omaha Biliew, G Juke Harris, F Marqus Marion
Key Additions: F Cooper Schwieger (Valparaiso), G Mekhi Mason (Washington), G Myles Colvin (Purdue), G Nate Calmese (Washington State), G Sebastian Akins (Denver), G Isaac Carr, F Jaylen Cross
Key Losses: G Hunter Sallis, G Cameron Hildreth, C Efton Reid, G Ty-Laur Johnson, G Davin Cosby, G Parker Friedrichsen
Starters:
G: Nate Calmese (15.2 PPG, 4.4 APG)
G: Mekhi Mason (9.9 PPG, 40.2% 3PT)
G: Juke Harris (6.1 PPG)
F: Tre’Von Spillers (9.9 PPG, 7.6 RPG)
C: Cooper Schwieger (15.8 PPG, 7.8 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Tre’Von Spillers
Most Improved Player: Juke Harris
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Net Zero
The Skinny: Wake Forest has been stuck in basketball purgatory for the last five years under Coach Steve Forbes. They’re always in the hunt for the Big Dance, but needle-moving losses late have repeatedly hurt their CV. I don’t think there’s another ACC First-Teamer on this roster (Forbes has had three in his tenure, including two ACC Players of the Year), but he has made some quiet moves in the portal that will keep the Demon Deacons in the hunt.
I’m liking the potential of a frontcourt tandem of Spillers and Valparaiso transfer Cooper Schwieger, a talented offensive player. Washington State transfer Nate Calmese averaged 15.2 PPG and 4.4 APG on a competitive Cougar roster, and guard Mekhi Mason started every game for a Big Ten squad in Washington. Guard Juke Harris, however, could be the X-Factor.
The Demon Deacons could have used another move in the portal to break through next season, as it is most certainly a crucial year for Forbes. Their losses could seemingly outweigh their gains, but what about the retention of Spillers and the well-rounded transfer class brought into Winston? How does one go about replacing a two-time All-ACC First-Teamer in guard Hunter Sallis? Forbes has a tremendous record of bringing in home-run, transfer guards and wings, but it might be Harris who takes up the mantle from inside.
Pittsburgh: B-
Returners: F Cameron Corhen, G Brandin Cummings, F Papa Kante, F Amdy Ndiaye
Key Additions: G Nojus Indrusaitis (Iowa State), C Dishon Jackson (Iowa State), G Damarco Minor (Oregon State), G/F Barry Dunning (South Alabama), G Omari Witherspoon, C Kieran Mullen, G Macari Moore, F Henry Lau
Key Losses: G Ish Leggett, G Jaland Lowe, C Jorge Diaz Graham, C Guillermo Diaz Graham, F Zack Austin, G Damian Dunn
Starters:
G: Nojus Indrusaitis (2.1 PPG)
G: Brandin Cummings (6.3 PPG)
G/F: Barry Dunning (15.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG)
F: Cameron Corhen (11.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG)
C: Dishon Jackson (8.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Cameron Corhen
Most Improved Player: Brandin Cummings
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Net Zero
The Skinny: This is yet another big year for eighth-year head coach Jeff Capel. The Panthers lost their backcourt trio of Ish Leggett (15.7 PPG), Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG, 5.5 APG), and Damian Dunn (9.9 PPG), but Capel landed two key players from Iowa State in sophomore guard Nojus Indrusaitis and graduate center Dishon Jackson, the latter of whom started 33 games for the Cyclones and could very well be an interior force in the ACC.
Indrusaitis is an intriguing prospect who didn’t have much room to breathe in Iowa State’s crowded backcourt last season. Pitt will need him to produce immediately.
He should start alongside returning guard Brandin Cummings, a breakout candidate in 2025-26. Pitt will miss Leggett and Lowe, but they will not miss some of those high-volume, low-efficiency games. Against Duke, the two went a combined five of 27 from the field and the Panthers lost by 30. Against Ohio State, they combined for 49 points and went 18 of 42 from the field en route to an overtime victory on the road. High-volume guards giveth and taketh. The ceiling on the Panthers is not incredibly high, but, as per usual, they’ll be pesky in the ACC.
If Pitt misses the NCAA Tournament, does Capel get fired? Panther faithful might be restless after witnessing the wheels come off last season.
Boston College: C+
Key Returners: G Donald Hand Jr., G Fred Payne, F Jayden Hastings, G Luka Toews
Key Additions: F Aidan Shaw (Missouri), F Boden Kapke (Butler), F Jason Asemota (Baylor), G Chase Forte (South Dakota), G Akbar Waheed III, F Jack Bailey, G Caleb Steger
Key Losses: F Chad Venning, G Chas Kelley III, G Dion Brown, G Josh Beadle, G Roger McFarlane
Starters:
G: Chase Forte (17.9 PPG)
G: Donald Hand Jr. (15.7 PPG)
G: Fred Payne (6.9 PPG)
F: Aidan Shaw (2.6 PPG)
C: Boden Kapke (4.1 PPG)
Most Valuable Player: Donald Hand Jr.
Most Improved Player: Jayden Hastings
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Net Zero
The Skinny: It’s really, really hard to win at Boston College. The Eagles haven’t made the Big Dance since 2009 and have recorded three losing seasons under fourth-year head coach Earl Grant. It’s not an easy job. A step in the right direction, however, was the retention of star junior guard Donald Hand Jr., who pledged this offseason to remain in Chestnut Hill.
He would’ve fielded offers from a plethora of high-major schools in the portal. Grant isn’t bringing much back outside of Hand Jr. and guard Fred Payne, but the portal haul could be promising. Forwards Aidan Shaw (Missouri) and Jason Asemota (Baylor) came from high-name basketball schools and will have their chance to shine with elevated minutes.
I don’t think Boston College will sniff the top-half of the ACC, unfortunately. If Grant retains the young forwards and Hand Jr. into next season, though, I reckon they could make some noise. The recent track record suggests that their woes may continue, especially as the ACC has flourished in the portal and high school recruiting ranks this offseason.
California: C
Returners: F Rytis Petraitis, G DJ Campbell, F Lee Dort
Key Additions: G Dai Dai Ames (Virginia), F Chris Bell (Syracuse), F Sammie Yeanay (Grand Canyon), F/C Milos Ilic (Loyola), G Justin Pippen (Michigan), F John Camden (Delaware), G Nolan Dorsey (Campbell), G Jovani Ruff, G Semetri Carr
Key Losses: G Andrej Stojakovic, G Jeremiah Wilkinson, F Josh Ola-Joseph, C Mady Sissoko, F BJ Omot, G Stephon Marbury II
Starters:
G: Dai Dai Ames (8.7 PPG)
G: Justin Pippen (1.6 PPG)
G/F: Rytis Petraitis (8.2 PPG, 5.7 RPG)
F: John Camden (16.8 PPG, 41.6%)
F: Lee Dort (3.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG)
Most Valuable Player: Rytis Petraitis
Most Improved Player: Justin Pippen
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: I’m not too enthused about this California team. The losses of Stojakovic and Wilkinson outweigh the additions of Ames and Pippen, and forward Chris Bell has intrigued with his potential yet couldn’t put it all together at Syracuse. Cal, like Boston College, is a tough coaching stop, as the Golden Bears haven’t had a winning season since 2017.
Coach Mark Madsen has assembled a solid portal class led by Ames, Bell, and Delaware’s John Camden, among others, but I’ll be interested to see how they do without a go-to scorer like Stojakovic in the rotation. Losing your top-five scorers always hurts; but, then again, the portal can patch those holes in the span of a few months. Can Madsen patch all of them and then some?
Call me crazy, but I don’t think Bell starts. Madsen desperately needs some three-point shooters, and Camden averaged 16.8 PPG last season while shooting 41.6% from behind the arc. With jack-of-all trades Rytis Petraitis a likely starter, Cal can’t roll out three small forwards in their starting five. They’ll have solid depth at the center position, though, with Dort spelled by transfers Yeanay and Ilic. They will still have their work cut out for them if they want to sneak into the top-half of a conference seeking a bounceback year.
Florida State: C
Returners: C Alier Maluk, G/F AJ Swinton
Key Additions: G Robert McCray V (Jacksonville), G Martin Somerville (UMass-Lowell), G Kobe Magee (Drexel), F Lajae Jones (St. Bonaventure), F Chauncey Wiggins (Clemson), F Alex Steen (Florida Southern), G Cam Miles, F Thomas Bassong
Key Losses: C Malique Ewin, G/F Jamir Watkins, F Taylor Bol-Bowen, G Daquan Davis, Chandler Jackson, F Jerry Deng
Starters:
G: Robert McCray V (16.2 PPG, 4.5 APG)
G: Martin Somerville (13.6 PPG)
G: Kobe Magee (14.0 PPG, 43.9% 3PT)
F: Lajae Jones (10.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG)
F: Chauncey Wiggins (8.3 PPG)
Most Valuable Player: Kobe Magee
Most Improved Player: Alier Maluk
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: Florida State, like many other programs nationally, is cleaning house in the portal era. A coaching change from Leonard Hamilton to former Seminole Luke Loucks certainly affected some of that movement, but Florida State is now bereft of returning contributors. Now, even with Drexel’s Kobe Magee (43.9% 3PT) and Clemson’s Chauncey Wiggins in the fold, I think the Seminoles have lost far more than they’ve gained.
Ex-Seminole wing Jamir Watkins, an NBA Draft entrant, earned ACC Second-Team honors, forward Malique Ewin recorded nine double-doubles, and Taylor Bol-Bowen shot 41.4% 3PT as a stretch four. Ewin is headed to Arkansas and Bol-Bowen to Alabama, while guard Daquan Davis chose Providence and Deng opted for the Wolfpack. Those are legitimate transfer destinations and holes that Loucks was challenged to fill.
He does have two point guard transfers in McCray and Somerville; will he be able to play both at the same time? I fear that it will be a learning year for Florida State’s new coach. The ACC’s old guard, led last season by Hamilton and his 23 years at the helm, is down to Brownell.
Stanford: C-
Returners: G Ryan Agarwal, G Benny Gealer, F Aidan Cammann, F Donavin Young, F Chisom Okpara, F Evan Stinson, F Jaylen Thompson, G Anthony Batson Jr., F Tallis Toure,
Key Additions: F AJ Rohosy (Claremont-McKenna/Scripps), G Jaylen Petty, G Ebuka Okorie, F Kristers Skrinda, F Oskar Giltay
Key Losses: C Maxime Raynaud, G Oziyah Sellers, G Jaylen Blakes, G Derin Saran
Starters:
G: Benny Gealer (6.0 PPG)
G: Ryan Agarwal (7.3 PPG)
G: Evan Stinson (2.9 PPG)
F: Donavin Young (3.2 PPG)
F: Aidan Cammann (2.6 PPG)
Most Valuable Player: Ryan Agarwal
Most Improved Player: Ryan Agarwal
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Skinny: Stanford will simply miss a lot of production next season, and they haven't made it up in the transfer portal. All-ACC first-teamer Maxime Raynaud will no longer anchor the frontcourt as he did for three seasons on the Farm. Senior guard Oziyah Sellers will play his final season at St. John’s, and point guard Jaylen Blakes graduated. That leaves a horde of returning players and a few incoming freshmen to pick up the slack.
The Cardinal have an ACC-high nine players coming back. Why wouldn’t you stay for the world-class education while you’re getting paid? Unfortunately, none of his returners have experience as focal points at the high-major level. I know that it would be unwise to doubt Smith, a tactical genius and serial overachiever, but the Cardinal simply lack the starpower. Arguably no other player in the ACC was more important to their team than Raynaud last season (yes, I know Cooper Flagg exists, but he was surrounded by some elite talent).
Can Stanford’s uniqueness as a developmental program (including analytical benefits from one of the most prestigious universities in the world) give them an edge over the field? It might take a far greater effort to carry them into the Big Dance next season. If they do overachieve again, Kyle Smith is officially a maestro.