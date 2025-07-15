Virginia Basketball: UVA's ACC Basketball Media Day Schedule Revealed
The 2025-2026 college basketball season is still months away, but the ACC has revealed the media day schedule for this year's ACC Basketball media days, both men's and women's. Virginia head coach Ryan Odom is going to get his first media day appearance no Wednesday, October 8th, along with Florida State, Miami, NC State, Notre Dame, and Virginia Tech. The Women's team is going to meet the media on Monday, Oct. 6th, along with Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, and SMU.
Odom has been constructing a really solid roster for his first season as the head coach and they got a big boost to that when they landed the commitment of international prospect Thijs de Ridder. Our own William Smythe broke down the addition of de Ridder:
"Having already nabbed German center Johann Grünloh to bolster the frontcourt, Coach Ryan Odom has another weapon with which to work in de Ridder, an elder statesman who averaged 9.3 PPG and shot 38% from three in 2024-25 with Bilbao. The Belgian also represented his country in the 2023 FIBA U20 Games and represented it well, recording 16.9 PPG and 9.6 RPG en route to a fourth-place finish.
The ‘Hoos now have one of the most well-rounded frontcourts in the ACC, consisting of de Ridder, Grünloh, UC-Irvine forward Devin Tillis and Kansas State center Ugonna Onyenso. Freshman forward Silas Barksdale — a top-100 recruit from Virginia — will likely take this year to develop under this rotation, and sophomore center Carter Lang is one of three returning Cavaliers. Odom has quickly assuaged concerns about Virginia’s lack of size.
At Utah State and VCU, he dipped into the international ranks for some of his top contributors — point guard Max Shulga (Ukraine), shooting guard Sean Bairstow (Australia), and center Luke Bamgboye (England), among several others. Odom has continued that recruiting momentum at Virginia with the help of associate head coach Griff Aldrich and assistant coaches Bryce Crawford and Matt Henry.
As bullish as I am on Tillis, de Ridder looks like a surefire starter alongside Grünloh. He can stretch the floor with a 35.6% 3PT across Liga Endesa play and has the frame (6’8, 216 lbs.) to slot in as a power forward. Virginia will hope to reassert some dominance on the interior, as well, as they have struggled with rebounding and consistent scoring in the paint. While both of Odom’s international additions are three-point shooting assets, they should not be bullied inside. This versatility will open up opportunities for Virginia’s myriad shooters and playmakers, including San Francisco’s Malik Thomas (19.9 PPG) — the WCC’s scoring leader last season."