Where could Former UVA Center Ugonna Onyenso Land in the 2026 NBA Draft?

With the New York Knicks closing out their championship run Saturday night, the 2025-26 NBA season has officially come to a close. All eyes now turn toward the NBA Draft — where one Cavalier is projected to be a second round pick.

That player, Ugonna Onyenso, earned national attention through his historically stout rim defense. He does more than block shots, though. Onyenso is a capable scorer in the paint as a lob-catcher and is able to shoot the occasional three-pointer. Onyenso should become the first Virginia basketball alum of the Coach Ryan Odom era to be drafted — here are various potential fits for the former Cavalier.

1: Washington Wizards

The Wizards, owners of the first overall pick, have a promising future — but they own the top selection for several reasons. One of Washington’s chronic issues was that it had the NBA’s ninth-worst rim defense this season. The Wizards are in need of a backup center and they could address that by selecting Onyenso at No. 51 or No. 60. The only question is, will he still be available by the time either of Washington’s second round picks are on the clock?

2: Brooklyn Nets

The Nets finished 2025-26 having allowed the NBA’s fourth-worst opponent field goal percentage inside the paint. Of the three teams ahead of them, all either have an elite long-term plan at center or lack a second round pick. Onyenso could be an option for Brooklyn at No. 43. Onyenso would instantly become the Nets’ tallest and lengthiest center, with the ability to shoot a few three-point shots and rule the rim on both ends of the floor.

3: Golden State Warriors

Onyenso worked out for Golden State. The Warriors, in the waning dusk of Stephen Curry’s career, are in dire need of a frontcourt boost. Perhaps they go with Onyenso at No. 54 overall. Joining a team led by Curry could lead to tantalizing lob potential — and a further developed three-point game for Onyenso.

4: New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans currently runs a small-ball lineup with a 6-foot-7 forward at center. It was not a successful strategy, as the Pelicans lacked size down low and had the sixth-worst interior defense in the NBA. If Onyenso is available at pick No. 58, he could be headed to New Orleans to play with fellow Virginia basketball alum Trey Murphy III.

5: New York Knicks

The Knicks just won their first NBA championship since 1973. However, they did it in spite of the league’s 11th-worst rim defense. New York could fix this by taking Onyenso a bit early at No. 31, or later if he is still available at No. 55. The Knicks are especially in need of a center given that main backup Mitchell Robinson is expected to leave in free agency and command a large contract. Onyenso could be their man — and learn from veteran Karl-Anthony Towns.

6: Chicago Bulls

The Bulls actually ranked in the upper half of interior defenses. They are an option for Onyenso because their best defense came from power forwards, not centers. Chicago is in need of an instant impact center with room to grow. The Bulls have No. 38 or No. 56 to snag the former Cavalier.

7: Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks burst onto the scene this season, reaching the playoffs. However, their center depth is extremely thin behind starter Onyeka Okongwu. Atlanta’s interior defense ranked in the bottom half of the NBA. Onyenso also worked out for the Hawks before the draft — there could be interest there at pick No. 57.